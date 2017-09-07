Posted on Sep 7, 2017

Looking Back: Sept. 7, 1978

Looking Back: Sheriff candidates speak out

The three candidates running for Sheriff of Grant County seemed to agree on one thing when they spoke to the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce members Tuesday. None of them believe employees under civil service have the right to strike.

Incumbent Dick Nicks, his opponent in the primary, John Young and Republican Frank Montoya, addressed the Chamber meeting to outline their ideas on law enforcement.

Young charged that in the past five years he could see a lot of areas to improve in the sheriff’s department. He has been in law enforcement for 11 years and said he felt the department had deteriorated in the last five. He also challenged Nicks’ use of the patrol boats owned by the sheriff’s department, saying they had been used only 29 hours for patrolling. “If we are going to spend the taxpayers’ money, we should use it wisely,” Young said.