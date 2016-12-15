Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in Sports

Loss gives Lady Jack wrestlers reason to believe

Yes it was the archrivals from E-Town. And yes, it was a loss at home to the dreaded striped opponents.

But nobody was hanging heads too low after the Lady Jacks’ wrestling team finished its series against the Tigers with a loss.

“Are you mad?” one of the wrestlers asked Quincy girls’ head coach William Clifton after the last match.

A smiling Clifton did not hesitate. “No, I’m very happy with you guys.”

For starters, the young squad managed to take two out of the six matches from the Tigers. But most importantly, they looked feisty on the mat, a quality that pleased Clifton.

“We only have three girls on our team with previous experience and only two of ‘em wrestled,” Clifton said. “The third one had nobody in her weight class. But I’m very impressed.”

The team has a lot to learn, Clifton added, but these were the first matches against league opposition and nerves became a factor.

Still, the Jacks came out fighting.

“The intensity was there, definitely,” he said. “Ephrata’s intensity was there, too. They have had two matches, and this is our first.”

He then reiterated, “I’m happy, definitely.”

Some of that feisty attitude that so pleased Clifton was on display in the last match of the night, when Sahara Smith, angry at her opponent’s illegal holds, got in her face a little bit in between rounds.

“It was just a way to get into her head,” Smith said.

At the end of the match, though, after pinning the Ephrata wrestler, Smith headed for the center circle, then turned back, picked her opponent off the mat and hugged her.

“When the match is over, the match is over,” Smith said. “Sportsmanship.”

In the first match, Aileen Perez lost by pin in the first round. In the second match, Vanessa Ramirez won by pin in the first round, evening the score for the Jacks.

In the third match Cynthia Diaz lost by pin in the first round. In the fourth match, Josselinne Gonzalez had a good first round before yielding in the second round.

In the fifth match of the night, Laura Valenzuela lost by pin in the third round. And in the sixth match of the night, Smith earned a deserved ovation after winning an entertaining match by pin in the second round.

Smith praised the coaches for the way they prepare the wrestlers.

“The way they condition us is tremendous,” said Smith, who is in her second season of wrestling but first in Quincy, “We could have gone a third round and I know I could have pushed myself more because of my coaches because that’s how they push us, and I’m very thankful for them.”

Smith, who hails from the Philippines and who wrestled in the Puget Sound area last year, is on her first year of schooling in Central Washington. She said she had never even heard of the Jacks’ rivalry with the Tigers until now.

Even with a rowdy partisan crowd, she tried to focus on the match itself.

“I try not to think about the audience,” she said. “I think about wrestling, about what moves I’m going to do and how I’m going to counter her moves.”

Next up for the Lady Jacks is a tournament at Othello tonight at 6 p.m. and a home meet with Wahluke Dec. 20.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com