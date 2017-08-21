Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Lucky break: Prosser student gets Quincy Rotary support for exchange

Jenna Knight got a call the day before winter break in school last year that let her know she would not be attending classes at Prosser High School for her junior year. She would be in France.

The 16-year-old, who has lived in Prosser her whole life and has been to Canada once, said in July that she was very excited and also a little bit nervous thinking about flying to France, living with a French family and attending school there as an exchange student.

“I am quite adventurous, I would say. I do really enjoy traveling,” she said. “This is definitely outside of my comfort zone, but I think this will be a good challenge for myself.”

Jenna got the chance to go because the Quincy Rotary Club’s youth exchange program didn’t have a student from the Quincy area to send.

Jenna needs to be in France around Aug. 28, said Angela Knight, Jenna’s mother. As a “Rotary outbound parent,” Knight said she is very proud of Jenna for wanting to do this and spread her wings – Jenna has been interested in going on an exchange since about eighth grade.

How did a Prosser family get connected to a Quincy club? Prosser has a Rotary Club, and the club has an exchange program. Jenna inquired about it, but the Prosser club was not sponsoring a student for an overseas exchange this year, Angela Knight explained. Jenna was referred instead to the Yakima Rotary; she applied and was named the first alternate – she was not initially chosen to go.

But then Rotary, through its regional connections, matched her to the opening at the Quincy club.

“I am super grateful to get this opportunity to go,” Jenna said.

The price tag is about $25,000 for a Rotary exchange, and a large part of that is covered by Rotary. The portion that youth exchange families cover is about $6,700.

Angela Knight said that her daughter had about a third of that saved from things like her 4-H Club activities, and her family covered the rest.

Knight said that when Jenna applied, she had put down Italy as her first choice of destination. But she is happy about going to France and is trying to learn some of the language before she leaves home.

In school in Prosser, Jenna said she has enjoyed soccer and track, history and Spanish. Now she is interested in French history and architecture.

“I am really hoping to get a bigger perspective on culture, on the world, a new culture,” she said, “and I am hoping, definitely, this will be a difficult and good challenge for myself.”

She is looking forward to learning another language by immersing herself in it and making friends and connections around the world.

While she is up for the challenge, she has some natural apprehensions.

“Flying alone, that’s going to be a challenge. Not being able to communicate, with the language barrier” is another, she said. “My last fear is homesickness. I know I am going to get homesick at some point – not to the point of wanting to come home.”

Three or four families will be Jenna’s hosts in France, families that have been vetted by Rotary. In July, Jenna already knew who her first host family would be – Jenna will have five siblings there – and was getting acquainted by emailing the host family mom.

Quincy Rotary Club looks for more local students

The Quincy Rotary Club supports one student a year who goes overseas and one student to come to Quincy. The next one to come here will be from Belgium.

John Rylaarsdam, the youth exchange officer for the club, is enthusiastic about the program and how rewarding it is.

“It’s a real bright spot in the Quincy Rotary Club,” he said.

Student exchange programs were started in the 1950s by the U.S. State Department, Rylaarsdam explained, as the U.S. needed to start creating ambassadors after World War II. By having young people come over and stay with families and vice versa, there would be an interchange of culture and communication.

He and his wife have hosted four kids at their home.

Rotary is not the only organization that does student exchanges, “but I do think we are the best,” Rylaarsdam said. “We really plug them into the club and the community.”

Adults at Quincy High School also help, Rylaarsdam said, mentioning Michael Benedict and Chris Trevino. Benedict “is a great advocate for these students, he really interacts well with them,” Rylaarsdam said. “Our school has been so great, so accommodating about getting these kids plugged in.”

Rylaarsdam also recalled how good the experiences have been for outbound students – local kids sent overseas – in recent years, students such as Fiona Koehnen (who went to Germany), Tyler Landin (who went to Brazil) and Daisy Villela (who went to Denmark).

“We have had this great cross section of kids and families that have taken advantage of this,” Rylaarsdam said. “I think this is an opportunity for our local kids to get involved … I just think the opportunity to travel can be life affirming and life changing.”

As great as the students are from other communities who go with the Quincy Rotary’s support, Rylaarsdam would like to see local students have the 10-month experience.

“This is about a $25,000 opportunity,” he said. While the student’s share is a lot of money to anybody and can be intimidating, he said, “For the parent or student … this a great bargain, a great opportunity.”

Typically, students leave in August and come back in June. Students are age 15 to 18 at the time of departure. Rylaarsdam said kids who are open to the challenge of a new experience and have an inquisitive mind are successful on exchange. Families interested can contact local Rotary club members, including Jess Slusher 509-237-1323, Henry Hernandez 509-237-3446, or John Rylaarsdam at 509-760-3868. Guests are also welcome to find out more over lunch at club meetings, Thursdays at noon at the Quincy Senior Center.

Families in this community have kids who would be great ambassadors, and Quincy is a great place to be from, Rylaarsdam said.

“I think we need our own kids to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said. “These kids come back changed in a positive way, and I’d like to think they are changing hearts and minds (overseas) too. … It’s just going to make the world a better place to live.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com