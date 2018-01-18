Posted on Jan 18, 2018

Man injured in accident in Quincy

A man was seriously injured in Quincy on Jan. 10 when he was working on State Route 28 at Fourth Avenue SE and was hit by a vehicle. On Wednesday, Jan. 17, he was in stable condition in a Seattle hospital.

Responding to the accident, the Quincy Police Department urged drivers to stay away from the area, and the roadway was closed temporarily. QPD and Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit were investigating the incident, QPD said.

The following day, Thursday, Grant County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Leonel Castillo, 48, of LaGrande, Ore. Castillo was working as a surveyor in Quincy on Jan. 10 on State Route 28 near Fourth Avenue SE when he was hit by a 2001 Ford Excursion. Castillo was wearing an orange vest and a traffic cone was placed, GCSO said.

Castillo was taken by Protection-1 ambulance service to Quincy Valley Medical Center. Later, he was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was listed at that time in critical but stable condition, GCSO said.

GCSO identified the driver of the vehicle as Maria Prada, 42, of Quincy. She told investigators that she did not see Castillo, according to GCSO. Alcohol and drugs were not suspected, and GCSO said on Jan. 11 that no charges were expected in the case.

A GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 14 to help pay for Castillo’s medical care. The online campaign, titled Leo’s Recovery Fund, is found at https://www.gofundme.com/LeoCastillo-II. Its goal is to raise $100,000, and in its first day, donations exceeded $2,000.

The fundraiser page describes Castillo as a land surveyor, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm and a father of two daughters with a love of the outdoors. It states that his injuries in the Quincy accident include a dislocated skill and blunt force trauma to his head, and the extent of his injuries were uncertain.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, he was listed in stable condition at Harborview.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com