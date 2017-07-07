Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News

Marijuana store opens in George

Describing her new store as a “boutique cannabis store,” Lauren Downes has high hopes for The Grass Station.

The cannabis store had been in the works for a long time before the lights went on. The business received its license a year ago, for a store on Frontage Road. Water-sewer issues forced the move to its current location, on Royal Anne Avenue. After busy days renovating the store, including an all-nighter May 24, the store opened May 25, right before the Sasquatch festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

The store is one of two that Downes manages. The other is in Ritzville, and that store operates in a work trailer. So, having found an actual building for the George store is a plus, Downes said.

“We are very happy to have this building,” she said.

The Ritzville place opened in February, after a two-month delay. Both are owned by Gordon Fagras, CEO of Trace Analytics, a Spokane-based cannabis testing lab.

“The name of the game in I-502 retail is ‘find a location,’” said Downes, referring to the voter initiative that legalized pot in Washington state. “Find a building that’s going to fit the requirements of the (state) Liquor Control Board. And obviously, George is a fantastic location with the Gorge Amphitheatre and Cave B.”

Cannabis is very similar to wine, Downes said.

“People who consume both products like to (be) connoisseurs, they have tastes, and all these different cannabis have different essential-oil profiles that give each one a unique smell and effect,” she said. “So it’s not like you come in and grab a bag of weed to get high; you’re really connoisseuring and figuring out how you want to feel, what aromas are appealing, the starts and finishes, and it’s very much like wine.”

What makes The Grass Station a ”boutique cannabis store,” Downes said, is the testing, which goes above and beyond state requirements, with tests for pesticides, and the higher-end products and prices. The store allows no open packages, and no one under 21 may purchase cannabis.

“The rules are constantly changing,” Downes added.

So far, the neighbors have been very welcoming in George, unlike in Ritzville. There, the shop opened up next to a Starbucks, and the coffeemakers weren’t happy. Neither was the Adams County Sheriff (Ritzville is the county seat) or the town’s mayor. She feared a similar reaction in George, but the opposite happened.

“Here, we have had absolutely no issues,” she said. “We have been received very well.”

The conservative lean of Grant County residents hasn’t been a factor, Downes said. Initiative 502 lost in Grant County in 2012. Washington is one of eight states (plus Washington, D.C.) to have legalized recreational marijuana use.

“We are OK with having people who are still not on board with cannabis yet,” she said. “We are trying to change the face and reputation of cannabis. We are trying to provide high-end, safe products for consumers. We don’t promote over-consuming, and we want people to indulge responsibly.”

Some may never be OK with cannabis, and that’s fine, she said.

“We are looking forward to being a part of this community,” said Downes, who lives in Moses Lake.

There may be some skeptics, but nevertheless, these are heady times for the Grass Station and its manager, who compares them to the days after Prohibition was lifted.

“It’s very exciting to be part of something brand new,” she said, “when the wheel hasn’t been created yet.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com