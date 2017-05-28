Posted on May 28, 2017 in Sports

Matches set for first round of state tennis tourney

This story was originally published May 25.

Rachel Faw and Natalie Thomsen already have opponents set for their match this weekend in Seattle.

The Quincy tandem will face Lily Beaulieu and Emily Shaleen of Kingston, a school in Kitsap County.

The winner of the match will advance to the second round, where they will face the winner of the duel between Tumwater’s Mikayla Kee-Nicole Howard tandem and Bellingham’s Ellie Iwertsen-Keara Kintzele duo.

If the Quincy team loses to the Kingston girls, they will move to the consolation bracket, where the top prize is third place.

Matches start May 26 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle, near Husky Stadium and Hec Ed. Parking is tricky, so find yourself a spot early.

Among the boys, Louis Merrad fell three points shy of the promised land during bi-district finals and will miss state. Something similar happened to Faw and Thomsen last year, missing out on state by one point.

This year, they will be there, representing Quincy High School.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com