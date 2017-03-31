Posted on Mar 31, 2017 in Community

Math Is Cool team qualifies for state

Out of 300-plus children from around Central Washington, seven from Monument Elementary School took first place in a Math Is Cool competition and will now compete at state.

Fifth-graders Mariana Perez, Noe Torres, Kallie Kooistra, Levi Kukes, Emmanuel Birrueta, Brooke Melburn and Shay Heikes earned high marks at the competition, including first place as a team for Birrueta, Kukes, Melburn and Heikes.

Students competed doing mental-math problems; solving math equations within 30 seconds without pen or paper; team tests, where the different squads solved problems as a group, and relayed problems, where students lined up and solved math questions in order by taking turns. In addition, individual students took 40-question tests for their individual scores. Birrueta finished second in the individual competition, a year after finishing third.

The fact that they not only qualified for state, but that they qualified in first place surprised the group, with many of its “mathletes” confessing that they are just happy to be going to state in May.

“It’s an experience, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Melburn said, while Birrueta said he just wanted to qualify for state. Everything else after that is extra.

“After they said (the team that) placed No. 2, I thought ‘Oh, we are not going to get it,’” Melburn said. “And then I was like, ‘Yay!’”

Torres felt the same way, “When I heard second and third and all the other ones, I was pretty sure we weren’t going to get it.”

Kukes agreed, saying that he thought the team had not done all that well.

Adding to the surprise was that some schools showed up with tens of students, while Monument had only seven.

While Birrueta and Melburn discovered their love of math at the beginning of their grade-school years, Kooistra said she realized this year she was good at it.

These children wear the blessing and the burden of being good at math in different ways. While Perez said some of her classmates think her a show-off for qualifying for state, Kukes says people expect him to know everything.

On the other hand, Melburn says she likes being able to help her classmates with their math homework.

“If the teacher wants me to help other kids, then I go and do that,” she said. And Birrueta said being good at math is just the tip of the iceberg for him, the quintessential triple-threat.

“It’s good because people treat you good,” he said. “And I’m also good at sports and I’m funny.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com