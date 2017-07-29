Posted on Jul 29, 2017 in News

Medical center logs a better month

Reviewing some of the financial numbers for June at Quincy Valley Medical Center, Don Condit, a commissioner on the Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 board, said the month was better and followed a seasonal trend.

“June turns out to be the strongest month we’ve had” this year, Condit said at the July 24 meeting of the board of commissioners.

Four of the five commissioners were present; Anthony Gonzalez was absent.

Typically, the finances of the medical center improve during summer, Condit said. The medical center ended June with a loss of about $27,000.

There were 355 visits to the QVMC emergency room in June, an average of 11.8 patients per day, according to a staff report. In May, the average per day coming into the ER was 10.1 patients.

Commissioners were presented with Resolution 17-03 to authorize the sale or other disposal of items that are no longer needed by the public hospital district. The list consisted of 58 electronic devices, including one dot matrix printer. The list included 10 monitors, most of which produce no display, and 23 desktop computers, 10 of which are no longer functioning. The resolution was approved.

A second resolution on the agenda, 17-04, proposed an interlocal agreement between the district and “local and state governmental bodies.”

Interim CEO Glenda Bishop presented background information on informal meetings of officials from medical centers in the region interested in regional cooperation. One thing, for instance, such a group could cooperate on is recruitment to fill jobs at medical centers, Bishop said.

The group has no name yet, Bishop said, but it included people from Ephrata, Odessa, Grand Coulee, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Othello and Davenport.

The interlocal agreement creates a formal relationship, but Bishop characterized

it as loose. More agreements with further detail are expected to follow.

The resolution was approved. The interlocal agreement will also be presented to leaders of the other public medical centers for a vote.

During the board meeting, Bishop spent some time talking about her administration team, naming them and providing for commissioners snapshots of the employees’ contributions and praising their dedication.

Afterward, Condit said the gross revenue for QVMC in June was about $650,000. The dollar amount of the bad debt adjustment for the month was about $29,000.

“We’ve had much larger writeoffs” in months earlier this year, he said. “I think it indicates the quality of the receivables are improving.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com