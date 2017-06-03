Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Community

Memorial Day service in Quincy honors Petrak

More than 100 people gathered at Quincy Valley Cemetery for a Memorial Day service as the temperature rose to 90 or more and about 300 flags waved in the breeze.

The May 29 ceremonies began at 12:30 p.m. A special moment of silence was held to remember Col. Herb Petrak, of Quincy, who died last year. Prayers were given by Ken Holloway, a chaplain with the Sons of the American Legion. A moving speech was given by Randy Holloway, of Quincy, a Vietnam veteran and American Legion Post Service Officer. The bugler was Corey Gottschalk.

Afterward, Randy Holloway said that Col. Petrak, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and chaplain for many years, had attended more than 1,000 veterans’ funerals. Petrak’s grave is in the Quincy Valley Cemetery.

Even though it was warm, the turnout was about average for a Memorial Day service in Quincy, Holloway said.

“The community really supports Memorial Day,” he said.

Mike Scharbach, who is on the cemetery board, also said that the turnout was about average despite the fact it may have been the warmest Memorial Day service that he could recall.