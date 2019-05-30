Posted on May 29, 2019

Memorial Services, week of May 29, 2019

A memorial service for Patricia (Judy) Hale will be held on Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m., at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th SW, Quincy. A reception will follow at the St. Pius X Catholic Church at 805 Central N., Quincy. If you would like to speak at the service, you are welcome to.

A memorial service for James Arthur Stansfield, M.D., 94, of Quincy, Washington, will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy. Immediately following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the Quincy Moose Lodge, 109 E St. SE, Quincy. All interested people are invited to attend.