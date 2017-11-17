Posted on Nov 17, 2017

Metal artist wants to help beautify Quincy

The man has a dream.

“I would love,” said welder Jerry Prchal, “to decorate Quincy with tasteful, computer-generated metal artwork.”

The idea was born, Prchal says, after the Quincy Farmers Market, where he and his metal water features became regulars. He credits his wife, Paulette, with helping the idea take shape.

“We thought it would be fun to purchase a computer plasma torch table that would enable us to do endless ideas,” he said. “From predesigned figures to transferring your own images to the computer and cutting them out.”

Such a machine, whose cost runs in the thousands of dollars, would help beautify Quincy with new metal pieces. Asked where the money would come from, one of the people behind Prchal’s project, Phil Anderson, said with a smile, “You’re talking to a retired banker, we’ll get the money somewhere.”

The project will likely start at the Veterans Recognition Wall, Prchal said. As it gathers support, other pieces would go in other spots, promoting tourism and creating a tour, or even a competitive circuit.

“The Quincy Valley is like a large playground, and with this circuit, rallies could be set up, bringing clubs like sports cars, motorcycles, bicycling or an individual off the freeway to play,” he said.

Similar projects have taken flight in places like Kittitas, where quilt patterns have been painted on the side of old barns, creating a tour, which Prchal said has been successful in pulling people off the freeway and into town.

The tech piece is an important part of this project, said Lisa Karstetter, a former Yahoo executive who has also shown interest in seeing this project off the ground. Karstetter mentioned using data matrices, similar to QR codes, on the pieces and matrix readers so people can learn on their smartphones what each metal piece represents, and furthermore, putting matrices outside each business to in-form people what each business has.

Karstetter added that she would love to see Quincy students involved in all aspects of the project, including metal design, computer work and content writing. “This would not only allow them to learn new technical skills but also would connect them back to their community,” she said.

“This would have endless advantages,” Prchal said. “This could enable people to set up tours online and guide you with your own GPS.” In fact, he says, pairing the metal artwork with the matrices “would launch us into the future with technology designed by our own people.”

People interested in supporting this project may contact the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce at 787-2140 or qvcc@quincyvalley.org.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com