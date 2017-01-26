Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in News

Mexican consul asks compatriots for calm, patience

With Donald J. Trump in his first week as president of the United States, the Mexican community awaits his four-year term with mixed emotions.

In that mix, said Roberto Dondisch, an essential ingredient is calm.

Dondisch, the Mexican consul in Washington state, advised Mexican residents on both sides of Interstate 90 to remain tranquil but prepared.

The head official for Mexicans in the state since last summer, Dondisch said Mexicans in the state need to have their papers – Mexican passport, birth certificate and the like – in order. If their children are eligible to be recognized as Mexican citizens, they need to be registered as such.

At the same time, he said Mexican residents in Washington – and elsewhere – need to remain vigilant in the face of tricksters and criminals seeking to take advantage of them. Many times, people will approach Mexican citizens, Dondisch said, with the promise of solving immigration issues in exchange for money. Almost always, these promises are scams, he added.

Lastly, Dondisch recommended that his compatriots remain alert and in touch with the consulate, and reiterated that the consulate, located in Seattle and with its own web page, is the best resource for bona fide information concerning Mexicans in the state.

“We have a phone number that’s available 24 hours a day for any doubt people might have,” Dondisch said. The number for the consulate’s Centro de Información y Asistencia a Mexicanos (Center of Information and Aid to Mexicans) is 1-855-463-6395.

In addition, those who require a different type of help, more akin to counseling, may call another number, Dondisch said.

“If someone’s really worried,” Dondisch said, “If he wants to talk to someone about emotional issues and wants help that goes beyond legal issues,” they may call a hotline named “Estamos Contigo” (We Are With You). The number for that is 1-877-632-6678.

The Mexican consulate has kept busy since Dondisch became consul six months ago, opening an office of Economic Affairs, expanding its Consulate On Wheels program, which visits Mexican citizens who live outside the Seattle area, and planning to expand on cultural topics as well.

“I think that’s the key,” Dondisch said. “At the consulate, we are not preoccupied, but we are occupied.”

As part of his duties, he has toured Tri-Cities, Yakima and Tacoma, among other places. He said he took this interview with the Post-Register as an informal invitation for someone from the consulate to come to Grant County during the first semester of 2017.

Dondisch said that the importance of the Mexican worker has remained well-respected in the state of Washington, but not so during the presidential campaign.

“We have to remind people of the importance of Mexicans in the American economy and society,” Dondisch said. “It’s a participation that is highly positive, and our vision for the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. is that of a relationship that doesn’t hinge on Washington, D.C., or Mexico City. The bonds of friendship and cultural bonds we have are bonds that go beyond the relationship between two governments.”

During the campaign, President-elect Donald J. Trump pledged to build a wall and make the Mexican government pay for it. Dondisch reiterated Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto’s pledge that his country will not pay for any wall.

“We are in the logic that we want to build bridges, a better understanding between societies,” Dondisch said. “That’s what has worked.”

The well-being of North America depends greatly on Canada, the United States and Mexico working together toward the future, he added.

“We hope to stay on that path. We will work with the new government, absolutely respecting the decision of the people of the United States, but always taking care of the security and the dignity of Mexican people.”

He concluded with a message to his compatriots and to Hispanics in general.

“If you feel attacked, if you feel that some reaction makes you feel at risk, let local authorities know, and also let us know so we can support you. It hasn’t been a problem until now, but if we were to have a problem, let us raise our voices so we can all take care of ourselves. This is a time for Hispanics to be together and work together, alongside all the many friends we have in this state, and let friendships blossom again.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com