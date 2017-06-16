Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News

Microsoft donates to fire department

As the 2017 fire season starts up, firefighters will be safer – and more entertained in their off hours – thanks to generous donations from Microsoft.

Microsoft recently donated 12 new 50-foot fire hoses to the Grant County Fire District No. 3 as well as an Xbox game console and games for the resident firefighters.

Lt. Paul Rutledge, of Hoffman Construction, the general contractor for Microsoft, serves as a volunteer firefighter at Crescent Bar. He realized that the fire district had four hoses that needed to be replaced, so he took an idea to the Microsoft team. Rutledge said that at first it was four new hoses to be purchased, but that turned into eight; then Lance Tushim, Microsoft Data Center Project Manager, pushed the number to 12.

Tushim, retired military, feels a strong need to support those who care for the community.

“A lot of people don’t appreciate public service,” he said. “It’s important. We need to take care of the boys and girls who take care of us every day. We just wanted to send a thank-you from our local team to the Grant County Fire District.”

Fire Chief Don Fortier said that the lifetime of a fire hose depends on fires and the fire season. If a hose becomes damaged, it isn’t reliable or safe, so it needs to be replaced. At a cost of roughly $500 per hose, that adds up quickly.

A family day event for the firefighters and their families is planned also as part of the donation.

By Janet Lybbert, qvprclassifieds@gmail.com