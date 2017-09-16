Posted on Sep 16, 2017

What might ending DACA mean in our region?: Column

By Sandy Zavala

As our current presidential administration demonstrates, Illegal immigration elicits impassioned points of view across the political spectrum. Like vultures waiting to pounce, some Americans fear immigrants will take away their jobs, resources, culture and way of life. These individuals shudder at the possibility that immigrants will “take over” their corner of the world, rendering it unrecognizable and hostile. These same people believe that the individual tenacity and disregard for the law that drives immigrants to illegally enter the United States can foretell a propensity towards violent criminal behaviors. On the other side of the aisle, illegal immigration is viewed through the lens of “necessity,” where a deeply rooted sense of life-or-death desperation drives immigrants to break the law to secure a better life for their children. This school of thought understands that hunger, poverty and political oppression can lead people to act in ways they normally wouldn’t. These people walk a mile in someone else’s shoes to understand that breaking the law, although always wrong, is gulped down like a bitter pill when lives are at stake. Should a parent watch their children starve when selling bubble gum on the side of the road doesn’t put food on the table? Or is it your moral obligation as a parent to do everything within your power to find a way to feed your children? The moral high-ground entangled in the illegal immigration debate is ambiguous at best.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, President Trump announced that the DACA program would come to an end in the next six months unless comprehensive immigration reform was passed. DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, allowed children under the age of 16 brought to the United States illegally by their foreign-born parents to remain stateside without the threat of deportation. Worth noting is that the DACA program only accepted rigorously vetted applicants, with biannual renewals contingent upon continued lawful behavior. Those with felony convictions, a single DUI, other significant misdemeanors, three misdemeanors of any kind or a dishonorable military discharge were not granted protections under DACA and were placed in the deportation pipeline.

Even the non-Dreamer immigrant population is 1/2 to 1/5 as likely to be incarcerated as American-born offenders, with only 5 percent of state and federal prisoners being noncitizens. Several studies, and decades of Census and Justice Department data support the assertion that immigrants commit fewer crimes than native-born citizens. Trump’s claim that illegal immigrants “present a significant threat to national security and public safety” does not hold water. If that were the case, immigrants should be inundating our correctional facilities. Perhaps immigrant criminals are so wily that they don’t get caught at the same rates as their native-born counterparts? Really? By listening to some news outlets, you’d think that immigrants were responsible for every horrific crime ever committed. The numbers say differently. If this fallacy were true, we’d have to question the competence of our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Thankfully we have the best-trained, least-corruptible police forces on the planet.

DACA recipients, or Dreamers, live next-door and down the street from you. They sit next to your sons and daughters in class and play on the same baseball teams. They’ve taken your order at the McDonald’s drive-thru. If you are a farmer, you’ve likely employed these teens during summers to do seasonal agricultural labor. Many of these kids were so young when they were taken from their birthplaces that they hardly remember them. Most people agree that deporting 800,000 Dreamers is cruel and unnecessary. Our own central Washington Republicans Rep. Dan Newhouse and Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers support immigration reform that will not penalize Dreamers.

Rep. Newhouse said in a released statement: “… The individuals I have met with are outstanding young people who desire to improve our communities in Central Washington. I believe that our borders must be secured, and our laws must be upheld, but we must also understand that these young people grew up in America and know no other life. They need the stability of a permanent legislative solution provided by Congress. I am committed to working on behalf of Dreamers and urge my colleagues to work together to provide a legislative solution.”

Congresswoman McMorris Rodgers echoed her colleague: “I’ve long said I didn’t agree with the way the previous administration went about enacting DACA, but we must protect children who are already here in this country and those who are currently protected under DACA. It’s also clear that we must work in Congress to provide long-term certainty for DACA recipients, like those here in Eastern Washington, and recognize their unique circumstances and the value they bring to the country as students, job-holders, members of the military, and members of society. I’m committed to working with my colleagues in the House to establish common sense policies for children of immigrants, policies that recognize that many of these children came to our country at no fault of their own.”

What does ending DACA mean for Quincy? The repercussions of the deportation of our local Dreamers would be tragic and far-reaching. Not only would families be torn apart, children would lose friends, students would lose teachers and local businesses and farms would lose employees. The cost of such a policy would negatively impact our local economy and morale for years to come. Let’s hope President Trump does the right thing by protecting our Dreamers, even if immigration reform takes longer than expected.

Sandy Zavala is a former health care researcher, counselor and social worker. She lives in Quincy with her family.