Posted on Aug 21, 2017

ML River Dogs lose in quarterfinals of WS

The Moses Lake River Dogs bowed out of the Babe Ruth World Series with a marathon-like, 10-inning loss to eventual tourney runners-up Cape Cod 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Cape Cod loaded the bases with one out in the top of the 10th inning, and then second baseman Michael Fraser scored on a wild pitch. A batter later, outfielder Nathan Amaker scored on a sac fly. The River Dogs went down in order in the bottom of the 10th inning with the first batter grounding out to third base, the second batter striking out and the last one fouling out.

Thus ended a charmed season that saw the River Dogs be crowned as the top team in the state, qualify for the Babe Ruth World Series and then qualify to the bracket round of the Series with the No. 2 seed.

Against Cape Cod, the River Dogs struggled to get the ball past their opponents’ infield, getting their first hit into the outfield in the bottom of the fifth inning, a liner to centerfield by Dax Lindgren. They went on to load the bases before infielderEmmitt Tatum flied out to centerfield.

Evan McLean, a Moses Lake product, pitched for the River Dogs, and he pitched eight innings of shutout ball, surrendering nine hits, striking out three and walking one. Electric City’s Dalton Kentner pitched the ninth and the 10th innings, allowing two runs on two hits with a strikeout and two walks.

Kentner also had one of the oddest hits of the tournament, bunting to first with one on in the bottom of the third. He collided with the Cape Cod pitcher on the basepath, both players fell and a prone Kentner touched first base, with Lindgren advancing to second. Umpires ruled it a hit.

Right-hander Judson Morris started for Cape Cod, and he pitched nine innings, giving up no runs on five hits, two strikeouts and no walks. Reliever and shortstop Samuel Majewski pitched the 10th inning for Cape Cod, yielding no hits and no walks, with one strikeout.

The starting pitchers’ performances were astounding in their symmetry, with both laying strings of zeroes on the scoreboard, both starters hitting the seven-inning mark at 89 pitches each, and both pitching into extra innings.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com