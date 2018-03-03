Posted on Mar 3, 2018

Monument Elementary School hosts its first career fair

Aiming to get its students believing they can someday have a profession, Monument Elementary School hosted its first Career Fair on Feb. 15.

Carolyn Padilla, an ELL (English Language Learners) transition specialist for the Quincy School District, helped coordinate the fair alongside a committee of people from MES. The fair sought to fulfill the district’s Quincy Promise of having students graduate from high school ready for the next chapter in their education and life, she said.

Monument Elementary teaches students in grades 4-6, and the fair hosted a multitude of speakers, of which students could pick three to listen to. About 60 professionals participated in the fair, most of them from the Quincy Valley, although some made the trip from Spokane and Seattle, with Seattle author Nick Adams serving as keynote speaker.

More than 600 students attended the fair, and “they were very well-behaved,” Padilla added.

The speakers, which included police officers and their K-9 units, nurses, artists and engineers, sought to introduce students to the many fields they can pursue once they graduate from high school.

“That way,” Padilla said, “they can start to goal-set, ‘I want to do whatever,’ and know how to get there.” Speakers told students what education it took to work in their field, she added.

Once students set goals for their future, they become better students, Padilla said, adding that reaching out to students and talking to them about something that’s at least six years in the future is the right move.

“The younger, the better,” she said, adding that the hope is that they will start to believe in themselves and see a post-secondary education as something attainable.

Students don’t often realize they can become a veterinarian or a nurse or a doctor or a manager, or a police officer, Padilla said, adding that she wished for this fair to be a source of hope to students that they can.

“That would be my hope,” she said. “That something clicked with them and they go, ‘Oh, I really want to do that.’”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com