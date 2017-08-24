Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Monument Hill Fire leaves destruction

Chuck and Debbie Watson left their home on Road J.8 NW before they were told to leave. They could see a wildfire at the top of the hill north of their home, still some distance away, and decided to get out.

They drove down the gravel lane to Road 13 NW, stopped, watched and about 15 minutes later, an evacuation notice went out to everyone in the area of scattered homes as wind blew the Monument Hill Fire swiftly down the grass and brush slope toward them.

“It was an inferno,” said Debbie Watson. “We saw it all.”

“I don’t know how it came over the hill,” said Chuck Watson.

Debbie and Chuck on Tuesday recalled seeing walls of flame, sometimes 30-feet high. Debbie Watson said it was amazing how fast the fire came down the hill and engulfed their property.

They drove on to the firefighting command center on Adams Road and watched, while most of their neighbors went to hotels, they said.

The Monument Hill Fire started at about 7 p.m. on Aug. 16. Megan Hill, public information officer with the Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, said that the wildfire was probably not sparked by lightning, but a cause had not been determined.

Local response

Grant County Fire District 3 was the first to respond to the wildfire, and local firefighters were out all night fighting the blaze about 6 miles northeast of Quincy. Fire crews from neighboring counties came to help, and then crews from as far away as Gig Harbor and Spokane.

At about 4 a.m. Thursday, a firefighter escorted Debbie and Chuck Watson back to their home.

Power lines and poles were down. Without electricity in the area, they couldn’t see in the darkness, couldn’t see whether their home was still there.

“We thought we lost our house,” she said.

It was still there. And they are very thankful.

They had a generator, so they were able to save their food. However, there was no running water, and it wasn’t restored for two days. At sunrise, they got a better look at the damage outside.

The fire had burned all the way around their home, but firefighters must have kept the flames off the home and the wraparound deck. Plantings right below their deck burned. Support posts for the deck burned, and the base of a stair railing was charred. The fire could not have gotten any closer without burning their home.

They lost a kennel and garden tools to the flames. A shed was also reduced to ashes, as was a camper.

The blaze was still burning in other areas Thursday. State firefighting resources arrived and relieved local crews at 11 a.m. or noon, according to Don Fortier, chief of GCFD3.

The number of firefighting personnel on the scene reached about 120, and helicopters and airplanes helped. The size of the fire was estimated at 5,000 acres Thursday afternoon and containment at 40 percent.

Twenty-five homes had been under Level 3 evacuation notices Wednesday night, and the American Red Cross had set up a shelter at Quincy High School, but by Thursday evening it was no longer needed, according to Hill.

Full containment was announced Saturday. The area burned was 6,255 acres, or about 9.8 square miles. All of the affected area is within District 3, Fortier said.

Three homes leveled

Losses from the fire include three homes, outbuildings, vehicles, farm equipment, fencing and power poles.

Rodney Christian’s home at 10970 Road 13 NW was destroyed. He lived there with his son and said Tuesday they have friends helping them with their immediate needs. Christian had a Subaru car in the driveway, and it was destroyed, as was a steel shipping container used for storage. The container struck a ghostly shape in the blackened scene.

Two homes on Road J.8 NW burned to the ground. The owners of the home at the end of the lane could not be reached by the Post-Register. It was unclear whether the other home, a mobile home across the road and south a bit, had been occupied at the time of the wildfire.

Reflecting on the Monument Hill Fire, Fortier said his crew saved a lot of homes, but unfortunately some were lost.

“It was a tough fire, it was a fast-moving, wind-driven fire. I am pretty proud of what they were able to accomplish that night,” he said. “We had good support from our mutual aid partners all over the county, and from Chelan and Douglas counties.”

There was a report of one firefighter, not GCFD3 personnel, hurt due to a bee sting that caused a reaction. No other injuries were reported.

District 3 lost one firetruck, the 1997 Emergency 1 fire engine, in the blaze. It was unclear Tuesday how it happened.

“We are still looking into it all, but it looked like they got overran by the fire,” Fortier said.

It is a significant loss – about $180,000 for the engine, plus equipment, he said. The district is working with its insurance company on the loss now, and a reserve engine has been put in place of the destroyed engine.

Grateful for their home

Chuck Watson is still marveling at what wildfires can do.

“I didn’t realize there was so much fuel in this grass,” he said, adding later, “these grass fires are very dangerous.”

Debbie Watson said she has been there for 17 years and has seen wildfires before, but none like this one. This is the closest to the house that any wildfire has burned – they usually stop a mile away, she said. She was especially grateful for the many firefighters who came from distant parts of the state.

They both expressed deep gratitude for the firefighters who saved their home. The firefighters checked on them, made sure they had food and water, and put out smoldering remnants around their home.

“It feels cheap saying just thank you,” Chuck said.

He said he can’t buy steak dinners for all the firefighters who helped, but he’d like to, to show his appreciation.

County emergency management

Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones in a statement released Saturday expressed gratitude for the work of Grant County Fire District 3 and other agencies that came to help fight the Monument Hill Fire. The statement continued: “The Washington State Patrol and Quincy Police Department aided us tremendously by going door-to-door to give evacuation notices to citizens whose homes were in the fire’s path. Their help made the process move so much faster than if we had to do it alone. We appreciate their partnerships.

“This fire was a good test for the sheriff’s Emergency Management Division, a new mission assigned to us in January by the Board of Commissioners. All of the sheriff’s administrative staff was on the scene, gathered inside the sheriff’s mobile command center. Emergency management staff provided a new ‘boots on the ground’ involvement at the incident scene, which aided in situational awareness and resource management.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com