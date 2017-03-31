Posted on Mar 31, 2017 in Community

Monument’s new principal sets down roots right away

Lisa Navarro-Uvila (pronounced YOU-vee-lah) has been tapped to lead Monument Elementary School starting this summer.

Uvila said she was thrilled and honored to be chosen for the job. Asked what she thought might have gotten her past the other four finalists, she said she did not know, but that experience might have been a factor.

“I think I was one of the candidates with the most experience for this kind of a position,” she said, adding that she looks forward to working with Sue Sartain, one of the finalists for the job who is also the vice principal at Monument.

“The way I work with people is I look for their strengths and then I move them forward based on their strengths,” Uvila said. “I’m sure that Sue’s experience and familiarity with the building will be a strength. I plan to lean on her and use her strengths and abilities to help her learn and grow just as I will learn and grow from her.”

Uvila said she will go by Lisa Uvila and that in Arizona, (where she has been for the past four years, working at an elementary school) she asked students to call her Mrs. Uv, like the rays of the sun.

Even before she applied for the job, though, she knew she wanted to relocate to Central Washington from Arizona. She and her husband even made an offer on a house in Quincy before she knew whether she would be chosen.

“We just had belief in God that it was all going to work out and it did,” she said. Asked what attracted someone with degrees from City University in Bellevue and years teaching in Forks and Port Angeles to the east side of the state, she had a one-word answer.

“Sunshine,” said the once and future Mrs. Uv, before adding, “Did you see I was in Forks? They get like 140 inches of rain.”

Although she does not speak Spanish, she said she hoped to pick up some of it while working at Monument. Asked how she would deal with the language barrier, she said she would like to learn the language and that she would also rely on bilingual staff members and the school’s family liaison to communicate with Spanish-speaking families and students.

Uvila’s children include a senior in high school who will play softball at the University of North Dakota next fall.

“We were worried about telling her but she said, ‘Oh, hey, you’ll be closer now,’” Uvila said. “Because North Dakota is only two states away. So she’s tickled. And besides, she was born and raised in Washington.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com