Posted on Oct 26, 2017

Mountain View gym ribbon-cutting to kick off Trunk or Treat fun

Mountain View Elementary School’s new gym will be given an opening ceremony on Friday, and festivities will continue for a couple of hours, as the school and parent volunteers present the second annual Quincy Community Trunk or Treat at the school parking lot.

The new gym is one of many construction projects across the Quincy School District, funded by a voter-approved bond issue. George Elementary opened its new gym and classrooms earlier this month, starting a wave of planned ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Mountain View’s ceremony is at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 27, at the school, 119 D St. NW, Quincy.

“As soon as that is over, we’ll start the games,” said Kellie Yeates, president of the Mountain View Elementary School Parent Volunteer Committee, which leads the Trunk or Treat event.

The activities will include some of the usual carnival games as well as some creative ones. There will be a haystack for children to dig through for prizes, pumpkin bowling, an Angry Birds game, and a Bean Boozled game, which involves taking a chance on jelly beans. Some of the beans will have sur-prise flavors, a la Harry Potter – disgusting flavors such as cut grass or sour milk. A place for a participant to spit out a nasty surprise will be provided, Yeates said with a chuckle.

Students will put on a Gummy Bear dance routine they have been taught by PE teacher Mr. Medina. And, there will be a costume contest. Everyone is welcome to wear costumes to the event, and some parents do dress up, Yeates said.

Then, of course, families will get to pick up candy in the Trunk or Treat area, where decorated cars will be loaded with goodies. That part is planned to go from 7:05 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Yeates said this year’s event will feature 10 to 12 games – more than last year. Before there was a Trunk or Treat, the school held a fall carnival for students of Mountain View, but the Trunk or Treat event is open to the whole Quincy community, including students and families from other schools. Each year it has gotten bigger, with more options for food and games, she said.

The idea behind combining the Trunk or Treat with the gym ribbon-cutting was to make it easier for families to attend both, Yeates said.

The $5 entrance fee for a child includes dinner, games and the Trunk or Treat candy. The adult dinner charge is $3. The money collected will go for things that are not covered by the school’s budget – it all goes back to the kids, Yeates said.

The Mountain View Parent Volunteer Committee has been active and this year helped get new play-ground equipment for the school. The committee raised about $10,000 and put it toward the cost of the new play structures, which were completed and opened to the children in April.

Yeates said she hopes lots of families will come on out and enjoy the activities Friday, knowing the money goes to something good and that there will be games for all ages to enjoy.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com