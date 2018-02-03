Posted on Feb 3, 2018

Mountain View hosts STEM night

While the weather outside was frightful, the smiles inside were delightful, as Mountain View Elementary hosted a STEM family night on Jan. 23, said teacher Debbie Koehnen.

Families participated in games and opportunities for exploration into science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM. Trevor Sill, adviser of the Quincy Junior High Drone Club, set up a popular drone demonstration in the new gym. Activities such as music math, cotton ball air pressure races, marshmallow and toothpick engineering creation stations, math fact card game, and computer coding made the night a pleasurable experience for all, she said.

“It’s wonderful to see parents, students and teachers having so much fun together in subject areas that will help change our future,” Koehnen said in an email.

Principal Colleen Frerks added: “Many United States companies struggle to find qualified candidates for their Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math related jobs. Our country needs more people enrolling in and completing college programs in these areas so we can provide the human resources needed to fuel innovation in these areas. It is our hope that having fun events like this STEM family games night can ignite an interest for more of our students to consider pursuing a career in a STEM-related field.”

By Post-Register Staff