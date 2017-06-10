Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Community

Mountain View third-grader’s poster recognized in big contest

Denisse Ruvalcaba, a Mountain View third-grader, recently won recognition of her art talent and achieved a first for Quincy.

Denisse won a trophy, a certificate and a T-shirt for her artwork entered in a contest put on by Chelan County PUD as part of its involvement with the Wenatchee River Salmon Festival. The festival is Sept. 14 and 15 this year.

The poster contest this year asked students to draw pictures on the theme of friends and foes of salmon.

It was a large contest – 26 schools participated, said Debbie Gallaher, manager of visitor services, education and outreach for Chelan County PUD, and there were more than 1,053 entries.

Gallaher said Denisse was chosen one of two runners-up and praised Denisse’s original artwork.

“She used a lot of imagination,” Gallaher said. “It’s the first time we have ever had Quincy in the top three.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com