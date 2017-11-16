Posted on Nov 16, 2017

Murder mystery comes to Quincy High School stage

It was a dark and stormy night, and …

No, really, it was.

That’s the title of the Quincy High School Drama Club’s latest production, “It Was a Dark and Stormy Night,” a mystery involving a millionaire with a bad attitude, women with their own agendas, a detective, a wall of weapons and (of course) a butler.

The play opens Thursday at QHS’ Chuck McConnell Performing Arts Center and runs until Saturday, with tickets at $5 apiece and all shows starting at 7:30 p.m. The ensemble cast includes Jerry Hodges as the world’s most successful, most reclusive mystery writer Sam Slaughter, Brynn Nieuwenhuis as radio drama starlet Audrey Ross, Kelsey Ramsey as feisty actress and Ross’ frenemy Cleo Riviera, and Kyle Mills as Fielding the butler, a prim-and-proper, bow-tied gentleman of a character.

“I’m a pretty fun guy, I’d like to think, so this was a little bit different, trying to act serious the entire time,” said Mills, the president of the Drama Club, “and trying to not mess other people up, because me being serious the entire time made other people laugh.”

It’s fun to see different characters being played by people who are nowhere near like that in real life, Nieuwenhuis says.

“Seeing how their character comes alive when they deliver, it’s awesome,” she said, adding that the biggest stretch in character probably belongs to Hodges. His character, Sam Slaughter, pretty much hates everyone, while in real life, Hodges is “one of the goofiest people on the face of the Earth,” Nieuwenhuis said.

Laughs aside, this is no comedy, although there is a very light element of mirth in the play, Mills says. This is very much a mystery, a bit of a change of pace for Tracy Higgins, Mills added.

“Most plays that we have done with Miss Higgins are pretty much comedies, but this one is different,” he said. “It was a really good challenge to meet head-on.”

This will be Higgins’ last time directing the club’s fall play – she intends to retire – so Mills encouraged people to come and support the performances.

“It’s just an all-around good time,” Nieuwenhuis said. “For parents and friends and family members to come and see the other sides of the people they see on their daily lives, it’s just a great experience and there’s a lot of hard work put into it, so to have people come out and enjoy it, it just makes the whole thing pay off.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com