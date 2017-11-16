Posted on Nov 16, 2017

Musical version of popular Christmas movie opens

Featuring a cast of 30, “A Christmas Story: The Musical” figures to rock the snug confines of Soap Lake’s Masquers Theater every weekend from now until Dec. 17.

The performance, which opens this weekend, is not a scene-by-scene rehashing of the movie that is a favorite of families this time of the year. This show is a musical, director Stacey Bresee said.

“A lot of people know the movie, but as far as the musical goes they don’t know it,” Bresee said. “The songs in the production will be new to everyone.”

The songs were more challenging than initially thought, Bresee said. Casting for 30 roles was tricky, as well, with a couple of people pulling out due to scheduling conflicts, but the result was a fun group, including three actors from Quincy: Holly Petersen, Diane Thompson and Isaac Winter.

Many of the roles belong to children, which presented a whole new challenge with school in session.

“Some days are good, some days are bad,” Bresee said. “Just keeping them on task and focused, some of them love it, and some of them think it’s work. It’s a balance. And if you are going to audition for a show like this and you’re an adult, you gotta know that there are kids in the show, so it’s par for the course.”

It could have been even more complicated. For the turkey-dinner scene, Bresee thought about getting real dogs, before deciding on using sound effects.

“Thirty people in the cast – it would be hard to have dogs backstage, too,” she said with a laugh.

A five-weekend run is a bit unusual for a Masquers production. Last year’s musical was “The Little Mermaid,” which ran for 10 shows and which Bresee also directed. The cast of “The Little Mermaid” felt sad when the run ended, Bresee said, so they decided to stretch the run for this year’s show a little longer.

People should come see the show and enjoy a new take on an iconic movie, she added.

“It will kind of inspire them to get in the holiday spirit,” Bresee said. “It’s got a good family-tradition feel to it, and it has stuff that people will relate to. It will be touching for everybody.”

The show opens this Friday at Soap Lake’s Masquers Theater, and it will play Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. until Dec. 17, including Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets are $18. Groups of 10 or more get 10 percent off.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com