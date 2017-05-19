Posted on May 19, 2017 in News

Name chosen for next elementary school

The school is new, the building is old, the new name is Ancient.

The Quincy School Board approved the district’s steering committee suggestion to name the new elementary school Ancient Lakes Elementary.

The school will be in the current Quincy Junior High School building, whose students will relocate to the current high school once QHS moves to its own new digs in 2019.

The name Ancient Lakes was one of 55 suggestions the steering committee received, Quincy schools assistant superintendent Nik Bergman said. The top five finalists were Wanapum, Colockum Ridge, Willow Springs, Beazley Hill and Ancient Lakes.

“The community did an outstanding job in submitting names,” Bergman said.

The name Ancient Lakes Elementary won because the lakes are “such a unique area to the Quincy Valley, the variety that it offers: camping, hiking, the wildflowers, the basalt cliffs. And they are a very well-known area.”

The committee decided early on to stick to geographical features, to continue the “theme” of the elementary schools already named, such as Mountain View and Monument. The group did not want to name it after a person, since none of the schools are.

The new name will not influence or affect the design of the new elementary, Bergman said, as the design phase has been completed.

The next project for the committee will be naming the new middle school, which will occupy the current high school building.

“The idea floating around is to name it Quincy Middle School,” Bergman said. With a business in town already named QMS, that idea might change in the future.

“We haven’t had any formal discussions yet around the middle school,” Bergman wrote in a text message.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com