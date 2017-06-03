Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Community

National American Legion leader visits Basin

Closing a tour of American Legion posts in Eastern Washington, the national commander of the organization praised the involvement of Basin communities in supporting their veterans.

Charles E. Schmidt visited the Ephrata post of the American Legion and spoke of the constant commitment at all levels, from the grassroots on up, that veterans and their neighbors have shown in support of those who have served in the armed forces.

“This is where it all starts, out in the communities such as here in town,” he said during his May 14 visit. “If it doesn’t start here at the post, with the Legion, the Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion, where will it start?”

The weeklong tour of Washington posts included stops in Spokane, Chewelah, Ephrata, Moses Lake, Bothell and the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, near Tacoma.

The posts in Washington he has visited seem to be in fairly good shape, he said.

“Last night,” he said, referring to May 13, “We visited Chewelah, and they are ingrained in the community.” The visit to Chewelah included recognizing a 95-year-old World War II veteran.

He later added, “And I have no doubt that this post is the same way. There seems to be a lot of camaraderie and patriotism in these posts.”

A resident of Eastern Oregon, Schmidt took over as national commander in August last year for a 1-year term. He has been home 17 days since he took office, the rest of the time spent visiting veterans across the U.S. and abroad, he said.

In addition to the 50 states and Washington, D.C., the Legion has departments in the Philippines, Mexico, France and Puerto Rico, Schmidt said.

“Gandhi had a saying, ‘the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,’ and the Legion does that every day,” Schmidt said.

The effort continues to capture a younger membership, Schmidt said.

“We have to continue the American Legion story,” he said. “Explain to (younger servicemen and women) the value of the Legion, what the Legion has done for them, like the post 9-11 G.I. Bill and advocating to keep the VA funded and staffed and their employees accountable.”

He added, “We need to continue to press those items, and say ‘Someday you’re probably going to need the VA, and the American Legion started the VA.”

That, Schmidt said, is what happened to him. He wasn’t all that keen on joining the Legion because he was still on active duty. His older brother convinced him to join, using the future need for the VA as an incentive of sorts. Over the years, he learned that his big brother was right.

“Life changes after the military,” he said.

A Vietnam veteran, he saw the way many of his comrades were treated when they returned stateside. Calling it water under the bridge, Schmidt said that the treatment has improved over the years for them and for the subsequent generations of veterans of later conflicts such as Afghanistan, Grenada, Panama and the two Gulf wars.

“We served our country, we served with pride, and we had no shame,” he said. “We did what our country asked us to do, and that’s OK. Our job now is to make sure the men and women get the credit and welcome that a grateful nation should give.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com