Posted on Sep 5, 2017

Nearing 100 years old, Soap Lake is worth a second look

Quirky as ever, Soap Lake is on a stronger footing to become a top destination resort than it has been in a while.

Once the state’s top tourist destination, back in the early 1900s, Soap Lake fell on hard times as that century drew to a close and a new one started.

Mayor Raymond Gravelle says the sudsy lake and its namesake town are ready for the Northwest to take a second look.

“I believe Soap Lake is on the verge of becoming one of the top tourist destinations in the Northwest,” said Gravelle, the mayor since 2011, when he replaced Wayne Hovde.

Aided by a marketing firm and a steady campaign to beautify the city that included a million-dollar, award-winning downtown renovation Soap Lake is cleaner than it has been in years, and aims to catch the Northwest tourist eye, with a nudge to the lake’s healing qualities. The slogan is “Soap Lake, WA: Your Cure for Ordinary.”

“If you know anything about Soap Lake, you know it fits perfectly,” he said. “We are quirky, we are a little different, but we are a lot of fun and we are all about getting that relaxation.”

Eateries like the iconic Don’s steakhouse remain staples of downtown, same as the Masquers theater, with its continued string of plays and musicals.

The city wants to see this big tourist push beginning to bear fruit by 2019, when Soap Lake turns 100 years old. The centennial celebration will begin in mid-2018, and the goal is to have the community “showcase-ready” for the centennial, he said.

By that time, Soap Lake will be cleaner still, Gravelle said.

“We are working with business owners, letting them know we are going to have a lot more tourists coming in, and to be ready for ‘em,” he said.

In the early 2000s, Soap Lake made another, very Soap Lake-ish push to enter the regional and national consciousness, when it unveiled plans to install a Target-owned lava lamp, the world’s largest, in town.

Legal and financial tangles kept pushing the unveiling back, until the city shelved the idea. Sort of.

“It’s not dead,” Gravelle said of the idea, “It’s reincarnated itself.”

The new plans call for a 60-foot laser projection of a lava lamp. Gravelle described the plans as “kind of in a legal limbo.” The city still has the money for the lamp as a line item on its budget, Gravelle said.

“There’s still a lot of interest in building it and I hope that it happens on my term,” he said.

In the meantime, instead of building or projecting a lava lamp, the city brought a sculpture by Keith Powell and David Govedare, the latter being the same man who built the sculpture known as “Wild Horses” above Vantage and the Columbia River, although that’s not its name.

The sculpture, seen on this week’s Shine cover, Gravelle describes as “the world’s largest human-figure sundial”

Sundials or lava lamps, the real strength of Soap Lake remains, and will likely always be, the body of water that gives the town its name, and its uniqueness.

“No other body of water like it on the planet in terms of diversity and concentration of minerals,” Gravelle said.

He added, “Come on over and see the new Soap Lake, and all that it has to offer.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com