Posted on Feb 13, 2018

A Neil Simon classic comes to Masquers

Neil Simon’s 1960s hit play “Barefoot in the Park” finds a modern home at Masquers Theater in Soap Lake this winter.

The production, with Andrew Covarrubias and Emma Russell in the lead roles as a married couple of six days starting their lives together in a sixth-floor walk-up, opens Feb. 16, directed by Justin Rowland and with Adam Zaleski as assistant director.

“Simon’s shows are timeless,” Rowland said. “While we may age, the story of love and marriage and (the question of) ‘Is love really enough to make a marriage work?’ is really the same story told with a different family, year after year, generation after generation.”

Jesse Huntwork, Chris Longstreet, Patty Jardine and Masquers legend Cheri Barbre round out the cast of a show Rowland rated as PG-13, due to some adult language and because “there are times where our actors are in their unmentionables,” as Rowland put it.

The cast is funny and talented, Rowland said, and the Masquers has not put on a production of “Barefoot in the Park” in almost 36 years, Barbre added.

“There is a lot to live up to because you want to do the author justice,” Rowland said of putting on a show like Simon’s longest-running play. “He may never hear of the Masquers, but if he does, I don’t want it to be because he heard it was a stinker.”

Tickets are $14 for general admission, and $10 for seniors and students. Shows run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. from Feb. 16 to March 4.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com