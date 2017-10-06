Posted on Oct 6, 2017

Netters gather momentum with wins

The Quincy Jacks’ volleyball team entered the meat of their 2017 schedule with some momentum behind them thanks to two road wins.

The team overcame a Sept. 19 road loss to East Valley-Yakima with sweeps of Grandview Sept. 21 and Toppenish Sept. 26.

At Grandview, the team played their most efficient match yet, head coach Dean Pratt said.

At Toppenish, the team played another stout game, he said.

“We didn’t play well when we went to East Valley, but we will be happy to play them again in the league part of the (schedule),” Pratt said. East Valley comes to town Oct. 19.

Against Grandview, Morgan Kleyn had 23 digs, Yesenia Rubalcava had 18, Stacia Sarty had 26 assists. Kleyn also had 11 kills and only one error out of 31 swings.

Ashlyn Rosenberger, back from her ankle injury suffered against Cashmere, and Mackenzie Kleyn had four kills each. Kelly Mills had seven aces in both games, and had only two errors in 55 swings over the course of the two games.

Mackenzie Kleyn had five kills against Toppenish.

The team now faces the teeth of their schedule with some wind in their sails.

“I’ve been pretty pleased with how the girls have responded to the travel, and getting home on the late nights and then the turnaround for practice the next day.”

Next up is a stretch of games that in 2016 completely turned around their season.

Last year, the squad hosted Othello, visited Selah and hosted Ellensburg, losing all three, and turning a 4-2 record into a 4-5 mark. The Lady Jacks would only win one game the rest of the way.

This year, two of the three games against the same rivals are on the road, with the Jacks once again sporting a 4-2 record.

Ellensburg is undefeated and Selah (4-2) went five sets before yielding to the Bulldogs Sept. 26. Moreover, Othello is 3-2 and swept Grandview 3-0, just like the Lady Jacks did.

The game against the Huskies is Thursday at 7 p.m. Then the Vikings come to town Oct. 3, for a 7 p.m. start time, and then the Jacks visit Ellensburg Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Asked if the team had what it took to take three of three, Pratt said “We shall soon find out,” before adding that a 2-1 road trip would be “extremely successful.”

Sandwiched in between is the Quincy Invitational Tournament, a non-league volleyball-fest that starts Saturday at 9 a.m, with seven teams from the east side of the state dropping by.

Omak, Ephrata, Connell, Garfield-Palouse, Warden, Wapato, and Walla Walla Academy will compete in two groups of four teams.

The top two in each group will play a championship bracket and the bottom two in each group will play a consolation bracket. Matches will go to the best of three sets, with each sets going to 15 points.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com