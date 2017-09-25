Posted on Sep 25, 2017

New 3-D printer broadens horizons at QJHS

Microsoft donated a new 3-D printer to Quincy Junior High School about three weeks ago, and instructor Trevor Sill said the students put the new printer to work almost right away, making a number of things, including ukuleles.

Drone frames for the school’s drone club, math puzzles and cellphone holders for the school staff appeared on the machine’s initial to-do list, as well.

The club has asked a lot of the 3-D printer it already had, so the new printer is “a fantastic addition,” Sill said.

The new printer can print bigger stuff, printing within a space 12 by 12 by 18 inches, while the older printer printed within a 9 by 9 by 10-inch space. In addition, the new printer does its work in an enclosure, making it easier to maintain its internal temperature.

Sill, a ukulele instructor, said some of the ukuleles printed by the new 3-D printer will go to the school’s ukulele club.

The new machine is a much more user-friendly device than the 3-D printer the class had, he added.

“It’s pretty much just hit ‘print’ and they are good to go,” Sill said. “But then, this machine is about seven times the cost of last year’s machine.” Printers like the one Microsoft gave QJHS retail around $6,500, he said. The older printer retails at about $850-$900, he added.

Tri-dimensional printing is pretty common in some areas of the business world, but it’s still a bit of a novelty in schoolhouses, Sill said.

“Some of the machines can definitely be expensive,” he said. “That’s why we are so blessed to have Microsoft around to be able to donate these machines for us.” High Tech High also received a new 3-D printer. Sill said he and HTH instructor Michael Werner “are both really excited about the possibilities for what students are going to create with these.”

Printing in 3-D can make a difference in many fields, Sill said, and he predicted that the excitement he and Werner feel will spread to other departments at the schools, once they see what these machines can do.

For now, the awed faces belong to the younger set.

“They love it,” Sill said of his students. “They get mesmerized just watching it.”

The students have put in dozens of hours of printing already.

Students at the junior high range from ages 12-15.

“What we are hoping this school year is that every student will have had an elective in 3-D modeling and created a file that we have printed off, that they have designed and created.”

The ultimate goal is for people to see a 3-D printer as a way to solve “a lot of the problems that we have,” he said.

“Anything that can be made out of plastic, you can do,” he said, and that includes plastic jewelry, if the plastic filament used to print carries metal powder.

One of the downsides is that there are few things more boring for the students than using a 2-D printer now.

“It’s missing something that way,” Sill said.

