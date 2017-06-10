Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News

New artist featured at Quincy library

Moses Lake artist Judy Kalin has done it the hard way.

With 45 years as an artist, Kalin’s paintings have appeared in important juried shows statewide, have been featured in several exhibits countywide and now will appear at the city library for the next several weeks.

All of it without Kalin having earned an art degree from any school.

“I work daily on art,” she said.

Without art, she would not be able to express what is inside of her, she said. And if she couldn’t paint, life would not be complete.

“It would be like hopping around on one leg,” she said.

Her art consists mostly of landscapes.

“Landscapes are very forgiving for an artist,” she said. “And I’m a Christian, so I like to interpret what God has already created. That’s important to me.”

Kalin works with acrylics, watercolors and sumi-e, a Japanese style of painting in which black ink predominates.

“Once you learn different techniques, you can create almost anything,” Kalin said of sumi-e, which she uses on rice paper.

Some of her works have printed verses of the Bible on them. Kalin said her faith is “150 percent” important to her art.

“I believe we have all been given gifts by God – mine happens to be I enjoy painting,” she said, adding that sometimes reading the Bible will remind her of a picture, which she will then paint. “It thrills me to be able to share the word of God with people, because without Him we are nothing.”

Ninety-nine percent of the time when she paints, she listens to gospel music, she said.

In addition to painting for 45 years, Kalin has delved into other art forms, like pottery, which required more than she was willing to give up.

“I’m not willing to give up my nails,” she said with a smile, wiggling her fingers. “I’m way too vain for that.”

She has dabbled in other forms of painting, like oils, but oils take a long time to dry, and for someone who sometimes works on four paintings at a time, oil painting was too slow. Besides, sumi-e and acrylics make for an interesting dichotomy. A painting in acrylics and the exact same painting in sumi-e are nothing like each other, she said.

“You can’t even come close, and yet it’s the same,” she said, calling sumi-e a fascinating medium that requires a lot of mental preparation.

“Once you put down a stroke (of sumi-e) in rice paper, it’s there,” she said. “You can’t move it around like you can acrylic or watercolor. Once the stroke goes on, it’s on, so you gotta figure out how you’re going to approach it.”

The approach makes a big difference not just in sumi-e but in all the aspects of the artist’s life.

“It’s not about talent,” she said. Desire and the willingness to work and improve make all the difference. Having a deadline doesn’t hurt, either.

On Facebook, Kalin belongs to a group called Friends’ Art Challenge, sort of a NaNoWriMo for painters. NaNoWriMo (National Novel-Writing Month) challenges people to write a novel in 30 days. Once a week, they get a photo to paint from, and they have a week to finish it.

“Sometimes, it’s Saturday morning and I’m going, ‘I can’t do anything until I finish this work,’” she said.

Kalin said she enters juried shows as a way to learn from others.

“I don’t have a degree in art, but when I enter these shows I compete against a lot of people who do,” she said.

At Quincy, she’s not competing, but she’s just as happy to have been chosen. She showed her art at the Grant County Fair, and that’s where Roxa Kreimeyer spotted it.

“She contacted me and asked me to show here,” she said. “Since this is a public library, I did not think you would be able to have something like Scriptures.”

Ironically, among all her elaborate works of art, one of the pieces that has proved the most popular is a giraffe she drew in three hours, while riding in the car with her husband. That’s OK by Kalin, who says art is in the eye of the beholder.

Many times her artwork has drawn emotions and opinions from people that differ from what she intended at first.

“One time, I had a sumi-e collage done and finished, and after I looked at it, it looked like an angel was flying through the thing,” she said. “And someone else saw it and saw a buffalo.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com