Posted on Oct 24, 2017

New artist at Quincy library

For the third time since 2001, Wenatchee artist Debra Nava will bring her art to the walls of the Quincy library.

Nava, a multi-faceted artist, will bring her photography this time. Her art is a rare combination of the new and the old, as she takes photos of rusted pieces and then runs those photos on Photoshop to add the color.

“Sometimes the color just pops,” she said. “It’s exhilarating.”

An artist since 1999, she has gone to great lengths to photograph her subjects. Rust, she says, is fascinating, and that’s what has led her to photograph things like the inside of a Dumpster, or a bullet-riddled refrigerator.

“In the beginning, my art was about old trucks, windmills, farms, but I like taking pictures of anything in nature,” she said, adding that she does not photograph humans.

“When you get the picture back, the person says, ‘Why did you take the picture of me that way? or, ‘I look so fat,’ or ‘Didn’t you see that hair sticking out?’ They always have complaints. A barn never says nothing.”

A former substitute teacher in Quincy, Royal and Wenatchee, Nava retired a year ago. She has always been drawn to the arts, but she did not pick up her first camera until 1999 at a yard sale in Quincy. She taught herself photography and has yet to stop.

Seeing her art on the wall makes her anxious, she says.

“You’re putting yourself out there,” she said. “There’s some vulnerability (to that),” she added. Still, she has no desire to put the camera down or to change what she does for something else.

“Photography is my baby,” she said, adding that no other art form interests her nearly as much.

Photography goes beyond having a good camera, she says.

“You can have the best camera in the world, but if you don’t have an eye for photography, forget about it,” she said.

Her art does not pay the bills yet, but it does do a lot for her.

“It fulfills me,” she said. “It’s my passion. I can’t stop taking pictures.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com