Posted on May 13, 2017 in News

New council member voted in, takes seat left by Roduner

The Quincy City Council on Tuesday, May 9, chose Luke Garrison to fill the spot on the City Council left by Adam Roduner.

Garrison took his seat with the other council members, and when the time came to end the meeting, he gave the motion to adjourn – his first official act in public office.

Garrison, 25, has lived in Quincy Valley his whole life, works in construction for Garrison Homes and is a volunteer officer with the Grant County Fire District No. 3. He said he has never run for office before and he is planning to run for the seat he now has, as its term ends on Dec. 31.

Roduner resigned from the City Council at the April 18 meeting because he is moving outside the city limits.

City Council members Paul Worley, David Day, Tom Harris, Josey Ferguson and Sonia Padron were present to select their new colleague. David Durfee was absent.

They interviewed five city residents on Tuesday night as candidates: Garrison, Cathie Wind, Robert Buys, Keith Anstine and Scott Lybbert. One at a time, while the others waited outside in the foyer, the candidates introduced themselves to the City Council and then faced questions from council members.

The questions were the same for each candidate. Padron asked the candidate to name the two best qualities the candidate would bring to the council. Harris asked what the candidate wants to see in Quincy in the next four years. Ferguson asked whether the candidate planned to run for city office in this year’s election if not appointed to the open seat. Mayor Jim Hemberry asked whether the candidate – if appointed – would run in the election.

The council members left to talk and returned in about 15 minutes. The first candidate named and voted on was Garrison, and the motion carried in a 3-2 vote.

After the meeting, Garrison said he had been thinking about serving in public office for a few months.

“I feel excited and thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Quincy more than what I do now, in regards to the fire district,” he said.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com