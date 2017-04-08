Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News

New flooring OK’d for conference center

Another improvement project for the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center was approved at the March 22 meeting of the Port of Quincy commissioners.

Nick Parker, project manager for the port, brought four samples of floor material for all to see, and the relative merits of the colors and patterns were briefly discussed. The one commissioners liked best had a look similar to weathered wood.

Parker said the estimated cost for material and installation would be about $11,500. The port commissioners voted in favor of the flooring project for after May 1. No date for installation was set, but it would most likely be done during a time when the conference center is not heavily booked.

The conference center’s chairs were also discussed, as the current stackable chairs are getting damaged over time. Parker said he is looking at replacing them with folding chairs.

A trailer for Colockum Ridge golf course was briefly discussed as something that would provide staff a break room and restroom. Commissioners took no action on the idea.

Reporting on Industrial Park 5, a port development in George, Commissioner Patric Connelly said that Ancient Lake Winery will build a holding pond for water to meet the needs of fire protection on the property.

After a report from Commissioner Brian Kuest about progress on developing plans for Quincy Valley Medical Center, commissioners voted to pay half of a bill, $6,500, from Jody Carona, who is working on an assessment report for QVMC. The other half of Carona’s bill is to be paid by the city of Quincy, Kuest said. The report by Carona, a Washington health care facilities consultant, will be key as QVMC seeks a regional partner, possibly another health care entity, such as Confluence Health, Samaritan Healthcare or Community Health. When a partner is identified, that organization may be called upon to cover the cost of further work by Carona.

A large part of the meeting on March 22 centered on the talks between the port and the city of Quincy about the transfer of the city’s industrial wastewater and re-use facilities to the port. For more on that topic, see the March 30 issue of The Quincy Valley Post-Register, or see the article online here.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com