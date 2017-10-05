Posted on Oct 5, 2017

New head librarian in George named

The George Public Library has a new head librarian and expanded hours, the North Central Regional Library announced recently.

Itzel Valle, a lifelong resident of the community, took over as librarian of the George branch in the week of Sept. 18. She had been a substitute librarian at the branch since May, according to information from NCRL.

Valle is a 2015 graduate of Quincy High School.

The library, at 109 N. Washington Way, will also expand its hours of operation, starting Oct. 1. The library will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Valle is working on creating a new teen space in the library and hopes to begin offering crafts during the current story times, NCRL said.

The George Public Library is part of North Central Regional Library, which operates 30 branch libraries in five Central Washington counties.

By Post-Register Staff