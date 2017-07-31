Posted on Jul 31, 2017 in Sports

New-look CWAC seeks parity for football teams

The Central Washington Athletic Conference will go with two divisions for its 2017 football season.

The 10-team league will be divided into North and South divisions, with East Valley-

Yakima, Othello, Ellensburg, Ephrata and Quincy in the North division and Selah, Prosser, Toppenish, Grandview

and Wapato in the South division.

Just like last year, four teams will qualify for some level of postseason play, but this year, it will be the top two teams in each division.

The changes will only apply for the football teams.

“We may switch it over to every other sports later on,” Quincy athletic director Kaycie

Tuttle said. “It’s been a bone of contention for quite a few years.”

Perhaps the largest change happening with the two-division format is the fact that teams will only play four games that will count as “league” games in order to

qualify for the postseason.

“It puts a real big emphasis on those four league games,” Quincy’s second-year head coach Wade Petersen said. “You are going to really play well, win all of them or maybe lose one, in order to get in.”

It is unknown, Tuttle said, if or how the top two teams in each division will face each other.

Most of the remaining regular-season contests will still be against CWAC competition, but they will be considered non-league. Quincy will also play Chelan, a 1A school

as its season opener, same as it was last year.

With the realignment, “it will be easier to build programs up based on their level” of performance, Tuttle said.

“We will get more playing time with the people that we are good with,” Tuttle said,

“And we will get less blowouts, and we can play teams that are at our level,” she said.

Bill Alexander, former longtime athletic director for Quincy High School, agreed, saying the change from 10 teams to two five-team divisions seeks to create more

parity on the gridiron, long dominated by schools like Prosser, Ellensburg, Othello and as of late, Selah.

“The idea was to try and find a way for those football programs that are struggling to get a breath of air,” Alexander said. “Being able to rebuild without having the crap

beat out of them by the Prossers and the Ellensburgs.”

Alexander praised the league’s athletic directors for their work on their realignment.

The realignment is the first in a series of big changes that might be coming the CWAC’s way.

Moses Lake, a 4A school from the Big 9 conference, has announced its intention to build a second high school and then split its 9-12 population in two, creating two 2A

schools instead.

The Moses Lake schools will likely move on to be part of the CWAC, Petersen predicted.

“Geographically that kind of fits in our area,” Petersen said, adding that those changes are still years ahead.

“That would be wonderful for the CWAC,” Alexander said, adding that a town or a region with two high schools tends to have mighty competitive

teams, the way Wenatchee competes with Eastmont, for example.

With two more teams, the CWAC might grab one more playoff berth, he added.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com