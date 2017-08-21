Posted on Aug 21, 2017

Under new name, health fair still a family favorite

Nothing spoils summer vacation like talk of returning to school. Unless you do it Quincy’s way.

For 14 years, Quincy’s children have looked forward to returning to school thanks to the Back to School Fair, which this year changed its name to the Family Health Fair, celebrated like clockwork every August outside the Quincy Community Health Center building.

With music, games, food, plenty of information and also, brand-new backpacks filled with new school supplies, children celebrate – yes, celebrate – the fact that summer is more than halfway over. The only people happier than the children are their parents, who also look forward to the fair.

A resident of Quincy for 11 years, Zoelia Isordia says the fair helps her as much as it helps her children. Financially, it helps her save money on school supplies, not having to buy as much stuff for her four children. The fair also helps her learn about labor laws for immigrant families, health topics, higher education and family safety. It also helps that it’s a TV-free afternoon for her brood.

“When they come here, they don’t want to leave,” she said in Spanish. “They like everything.”

Last year, she was pregnant and could not take her children to the fair.

“They got mad,” she said, “But when you can, you can. When you can’t, you can’t.”

Anabel Aguilera, is relatively new to the fair, having attended only the last three years. Still, this 10-year resident of Quincy gives the fair high marks for helpfulness.

“A 10,” she said. “They help me with the supplies for school.”

Aguilera has three children, two of them in Quincy schools. She calculated she saves at least $60 in supplies by coming to the fair.

Cirila Santos has come to the fair every year she has lived in Quincy. Now on her fourth trip, her children are used to attending and start asking her to leave for the fair first thing in the morning. The fair starts at noon.

It’s not just moms who are happy to be there. The dads also relish the opportunity to save a few bucks and learn a few things, while their children play.

“There are many things one doesn’t know,” said Omar Garcia, a father of three children, “like workers’ rights. With the information we get, we learn a lot.”

The information is available in both English and Spanish, said Garcia, who has attended the fair ever since his oldest child, age 7, was a baby.

Back in its earliest days, the fair was not even a fair. It was, in a way, a reward. Vaccination numbers and Well-Child exam numbers were low. As a way to get parents to bring their children in and bring those numbers up, they offered them backpacks filled with school supplies in exchange for their son’s or daughter’s rolled up sleeve.

“If they were up-to-date in their immunization, they got a free backpack,” said Stephanie Melcher, the communications and marketing manager for the Quincy Valley Community Health Center. “Over the years, we have started adding things to it, and it has evolved into a community event.”

The numbers of immunizations and Well-Child exams are back to healthy levels, Melcher said. One thing, though, has remained the same. The stylish-looking accessories of the children leaving the fair and heading back home.

“They love the backpacks,” Melcher said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com