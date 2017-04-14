Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News

New officer begins at Quincy Police Department

Quincy’s newest police officer hails from the Wenatchee area and brings experience in police work from Seattle.

Officer Isaiah Graham was sworn in on April 4 by interim Chief of Police Bill Larson, right after Larson himself took the oath for his new job.

The next day, Graham said he is excited to learn and meet people in the community. He was busy studying the policies and procedures of the Quincy Police Department and had gotten qualified with his handgun.

“The staff has been great and very welcoming towards me,” Graham said. “You really appreciate that when you come on.”

Graham said he has lived in the Wenatchee area for 25 years, and with the job change, he and his family are planning to move to Quincy at some point. Graham has a wife, Kristin, two sons and a daughter, and they enjoy the outdoors, hiking and camping.

The size of the Quincy community appeals to him, compared to Seattle, Graham said. The drive is certainly shorter.

Graham said he grew up as one of eight children. He earned an associate degree seven years ago and worked for three years in parking enforcement for the city of Seattle while commuting from the Wenatchee area. Then he was a sworn officer for a year in Seattle.

Why did he choose police work, a field that sometimes means putting his life on the line?

“I really had a huge emotion – something inside – that makes me want to help and protect people,” he said.

In September 2015, he went to the state-run academy for police training, the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center, in Burien, and graduated in January 2016.

It was good training, he said.

Graham said he believes that being a police officer means showing respect for the community. Among the things he learned at the academy is a method of dealing with the public he called the LEED model: Listen, Explain with Equity and Dignity.

“That way of policing is the best way to interact with the public,” Graham said.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com