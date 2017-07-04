Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News

A new pan for Fourth of July cherry pie

After 59 years of cherry pie, it was time for a change.

Not a change to apple, pecan or key lime – certain things are sacrosanct around Exit 149 of Interstate 90. But the pan used to bake the annual Fourth of July pie in George? Not so much.

“It was getting harder and harder to clean,” said George Community Hall board member Jack Foglesong, who helped deliver a new pie pan to the George Community Hall.

The old pan, made of plain metal, had been used for 59 consecutive years to make what is marketed as the world’s largest cherry pie, in honor of our nation’s father and his fabled cherry tree. After almost six decades, it had collected quite a bit of rust.

The rust had not affected the baked goods, but it had slowly begun to force the cooks and helpers to move quickly.

“If you clean the pan one night and do the pie the next night, you can get rust starting on it that quick,” he said.

The idea of getting a new pan had floated around for a while. Earlier this year, Jack called Quincy’s Pioneer Metal and asked how much it would cost to get a new pan.

The new pan, worth about $3,000, measures 8 feet long by 8 feet wide and 6 inches deep. It’s the same size as the old one, but this one is made of stainless steel, so it should last forever, Foglesong said.

The old pan might become a conversation piece of sorts at the Community Hall, Foglesong said, adding that it might be sandblasted and powder-coated and then hung at the Hall, with an inscription noting its years of service to the annual George party.

The Community Hall members are still discussing how to raise the money to give the old pan a makeover. A Gofundme campaign served to collect funds to get the new pan, so that might be an option, although nothing has been decided yet.

The Gofundme campaign raised $3,080 out of the $3,140 needed.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com