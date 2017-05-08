Posted on May 8, 2017 in Community

New playground equipment arrives at Mountain View

The pipe dream of a new playground is now a reality. And all it took was a little money, a little generosity, and a little PVC.

The Parent Volunteer Committee (PVC) at Mountain View Elementary raised about $10,000 two years ago. Add that to $70,000 donated by Ephrata’s Lauzier Foundation, and the result is shiny new playground equipment sitting in the sunshine at MVES.

The students “christened” the playground April 19, with photos and smiles. With MVES expected to change to a K-5 setup, the time was right for a new playground that would appeal to both its current K-3 students and the older children arriving in a couple of years. The toys not only include the playground staples (monkey bars) but some things for the taller students, such as a couple of shiny, new basketball hoops. It also solves the shortage of swings the old playground had.

It gives children alternatives other than the large, concrete-bound tractor tires the old playground had.

The old monkey bars sat on a hard surface, and the new ones sit on bark and will hopefully cut down the number of owies.

In addition to the new playground, MVES is also getting a new gym, so a lot of things are happening at the northernmost school in the district, but perhaps none has the children happier at the moment than the multi-hued toy.

Sponsors of the fundraising efforts included Clifton Larson Allen, Desert Sun Dental, Kwon Family Dentistry, Martin-Morris insurance agency, the McGregor Company, Lee’s Electric, Overcast Law, Quincy Heating and A/C and Hilltop Harvest Barn.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com