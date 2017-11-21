Posted on Nov 21, 2017

New police chief chosen for Quincy

A member of the Quincy community will be the next chief of police for Quincy, following a vote at the Quincy City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Kieth Siebert, a graduate of Quincy High School and a lieutenant in the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, was selected, and he signed his employment agreement at the conclusion of the Tuesday night meeting. He starts working for Quincy on Dec. 1, and he is expected to be sworn in at the next council meeting.

Siebert and his wife live northeast of Quincy and have since 1992. He said he knows most of the officers in the Quincy Police Department, as well as people in the law enforcement community of the Columbia Basin.

He said he is looking forward to overlapping for a month with the Interim Chief of Police Bill Larson. Siebert knows how law enforcement works at the county level, but time with Larson will be a chance to learn how things are done in Quincy.

“Having him here it will be nice to figure out the procedural aspects of everything,” Siebert said.

In October, Siebert and a second candidate for the job of chief of police in Quincy, Scott Bailey, of Prosser, were presented to the public by the city at an informal meeting. Read about that meeting here.

Siebert has been in law enforcement since 1994, and at the time he applied for the Quincy position he was a lieutenant over field operations at Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He has been with GCSO for 24 years and earlier this year was leading the patrol, motor traffic unit and animal control, as well as a SWAT team. Among his assignments during his career, he has worked as a patrol sergeant, special operations sergeant, and a patrol corporal.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com