Posted on Mar 27, 2017 in News

New principal chosen at MES

Lisa Navarro-Uvila, an elementary principal near Prescott, Ariz., will be the new principal at Quincy’s Monument Elementary School starting next school year.

Quincy School District assistant superintendent Nik Bergman announced the decision via a mass email March 22. Uvila is a graduate of City University in Bellevue, where she earned a master’s degree in Educational Administration. She began her career in Port Angeles as a teacher and her administrative career in Sedro-Woolley.



“Her love for living in Washington state is what inspired her to apply for the position of principal at Monument,” Bergman wrote in an email. “She cannot wait to begin building meaningful relationships with staff, students and community members in Quincy.”

During a meet-and-greet with the community and the four other finalists last week, Navarro-Uvila said she and her family wanted to move back to Washington and had explored moving to Quincy prior to the Monument job opening, and would move to the city regardless of whether she got the job.

She said believed she had the leadership and experience needed to turn Monument into a state-recognized Reward school “with high achievement for all our students.”

Under her leadership Monument would become “a cohesive community of learners working collaboratively,” she said. First task on her list would be to “look, listen and learn.”

“In order for a change to be lasting and sustainable, you have to build trust with the people that you work with,” she said. “For the first year, my goal would be to build strong relationships with all the adults that work in the school.”

Monument is a 4-6 school and will become a K-5 school in a few years. Most of Navarro-Uvila’s experience has been in K-5 schools, she said, but never 4-6.

“For me, it would be a very smooth transition back to a K-5, because that’s where my experience is,” she said.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com