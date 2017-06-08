Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Community

SHINE: New Quincy Farmers Market opens

Thrilled at the sight of not having to travel far to sell or buy goods, farmers, merchants and customers welcomed the first Farmers Market in Quincy on Saturday.

Julie Putnam, who operates Trinity lavender farm in George, declared having the market nearby “invaluable.”

“We have done events in Ephrata, Moses Lake, Mardon and Roslyn,” she said. “And that’s a lot of traveling.”

Putnam is one of the merchants who has signed up for all eight markets. The market will take place through September, every first and third Saturday at Lauzier Park.

“We are going to be here with bells on, every time,” she said. The Trinity booth is manned by relatives, including daughter Chelsea, husband David, son Matthew and herself.

Once the word gets out, the market can only grow, said Ricardo Garces, a longtime resident of Quincy who first arrived in the early 1960s and who says he has never seen anything like this farmers market before.

“The biggest fiestas we have had here were the Mexican fiestas, and that was something similar, but nothing like this,” he said. “We had an idea once to set up a vegetable market, but that’s as far as it got. This is different, this will grow.”

Lauren Kehl of Farmer Bean said she relished the opportunity to sell beans in smaller quantities than usual. Normally, the sales involve 25-pound bags of beans, but a lot of times people don’t want that much at once. This was the first farmers market anywhere for Farmer Bean, Kehl said.

Lynne Snyder, a retired schoolteacher, was one of the first customers of the market, and shopped the booths under a gentle morning sunrise. She seemed to like the market a lot, but suggested that maybe the booths should be closer together.

One of the booths Snyder visited was that of Liane Sarty’s fruit jams and breads business.

Sarty joined Garces in his enthusiasm, “I’m so excited,” she said, “that we finally get to do this.” This is a first for Sarty, who just started her business a year ago.

Patience Harris started her business, Gardens of Serenity, a month ago, in time for the farmers market.

“I started it as a hobby last year and it didn’t really go anywhere, and when I found out we had a farmers market, I thought it was a really good opportunity for me to try it again,” she said. “Now it’s more than a hobby.”

Harris called selling her plants in her hometown “a bucket list thing for me.”

“I have always wanted to do that and it means a lot to me to be a part of my community and offer these services,” she said.

She added, “We are a farming town and we didn’t have a farmers market. It was silly.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com