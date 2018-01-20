Posted on Jan 20, 2018

New school, new barn, new era loom for FFA

The wait is almost over at the Quincy chapter of FFA.

“I have wanted a new barn for 25 years,” said Mike Wallace, the longtime co-adviser of the chapter.

The needs of the chapter, particularly during Grant County Fair time, have outgrown the group’s space at the northeast corner of the high school. So when word arrived that the district would build a new high school, “we really pushed to see if we could have (a barn) as part of the construction project,” Wallace said.

Right now, the chapter’s barn can keep a few chickens but no larger animals, at least not for long stretches of time. The new barn will be 80 feet by 60 feet inside, with a 60-by-80 concrete slab on the outside, where large animals can be kept.

“It’s going to be such a nice facility,” Wallace said. “As it is now, I can bring in an animal or two and use them for class, but we don’t have a place to house them, so I just keep them in a trailer, or in the case of horses, we take them out and use them outside.”

Now the animals will have a place to stay before the spring shows and before the Grant County Fair in late summer and early fall. In addition, the new barn will have enough room for the students to hold pre-shows, so they can practice showing their animals at the fair.

“Make their mistakes here, where they don’t count for anything, and they can go on and be a lot better when they get to the fair,” Wallace said.

Moreover, it’s hard to find places to keep animals as it is, but with the new facility the animals will be right there and children will have a chance to get more hands-on experience, Wallace said. The same thing will happen during FFA’s popular Baby Animal Fair, which nowadays requires cleaning out the FFA shop to make room for the animals.

The bigger space may broaden the students’ vistas when it comes to choosing a career, Wallace added.

“I get a lot of kids in my Animal Science class who say they want to be a vet,” he said. “They have no idea what a vet is or what a vet does, they just know they take sick animals and try to make them well again.”

Having the chance to work hands-on with these animals may give them a better idea of what career they want to pursue. It could be veterinary medicine, or it could be reproduction technology or something more along those lines.

“Sky’s the limit,” Wallace said.

The additional room will also enhance teaching. Lessons on learning how to take an animal’s vital signs will occur with students working on actual animals instead of on other students.

“I really want to be able to house some animals here in the spring and do some artificial insemination,” Wallace said, later adding, “It will be a more in-depth, hands-on educational experience when it comes to animals.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com