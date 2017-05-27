Posted on May 27, 2017 in Community, News

Newest firefighter relishes challenge of new role

In both his personal and professional lives, Ross Massey knows the stakes are getting higher. And he’s OK with that.

After years of tinkering with tractors, working on a farm since eighth grade, the 26-year-old has started a new career as a firefighter mechanic with Grant County Fire District No. 3.

And, after more than two and a half decades of singlehood, he ties the knot in October with the soon-to-be-former Heather Fleming, another Quincy resident.

The career as a firefighter mechanic comes with responsibilities he didn’t have when he worked on a farm. Back then, a tractor breaking down meant just that. Now, a firetruck breaking down might mean that people waiting may be in danger.

Massey knows there’s more to the job than just tightening that screw or turning that wrench. The trucks have to work well.

“The stress of that is a little more; there’s a little more on me to do my job the best that I can,” he said. “But I have always been more than willing to take a challenge on.”

A tractor has more moving parts than a firetruck. A firetruck has more valves than a tractor, and more water. The basics of the work remain the same, though, he said.

“I’m a firefighter, but I’m also working back in the shop, making sure things stay in the tip-top shape they need to stay in,” he said. “Making sure things keep rolling down the road the way they are supposed to, keeping everything and everyone safe.”

So far, so safe. Massey earned Rookie of the Year honors at GCFD3 this year. He joined the department in the fall of 2015 as a volunteer with the goal of winning Rookie of the Year and perhaps someday applying for a full-time position.

He was a volunteer for six months until a spot as a firefighter mechanic opened. During that time, he said, he focused on learning as much as he could about the ins and outs of the department.

That curious nature has served him well not just during his time in the department but before. He says he has always liked knowing how things work.

“It’s fun to tear apart a motor and figuring out what’s wrong with it,” he said.

It was not until he took Ag Mechanics with Mike Wallace at Quincy High School that it really dawned on him that this was his calling, even after years of working with Tonka toys when he was little.

The call to become a firefighter took a little longer. In fact, it wasn’t until the Pateros fire in 2015 – the largest in the state’s history up to that point – that he decided to join a fire department.

“When those fires in Okanogan happened, we delivered hay up there with my uncle, and just seeing how everything was working up there really piqued my interest,” he said. “I really wanted to support the community and do a little more good in the community with volunteering and being there if something happens.”

It did not take long, however, for the firefighter’s mindset to take over. Now, when he walks into a building, he tends to notice things he did not before, like the number and location of the exits.

“I actually look for them now,” he said. “Before, I was just going in and out, doing whatever I needed to get done.”

Asked what he considered himself, Massey said his mechanical skills are better than his firefighting skills, so he’s more of a mechanic who fights fires than a firefighter who fixes things. He is working to even things out, though.

“In five years, I see myself as being a better firefighter, as well as being a mechanic,” he said, and “keeping up with my training and moving forward.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com