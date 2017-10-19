Posted on Oct 19, 2017

News briefs, Oct. 19, 2017

Pheasant season kick-off and membership drive

The Columbia Basin Chapter of Pheasants Forever is hosting a pheasant season celebration and membership drive at St. Brigid’s Brewery in Moses Lake on Friday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will support the CBPF Annual Youth Hunt and give back to all hunters. The evening will be filled with fun, food, prizes and of course great local beer. Dinner will be provided to all current and new Pheasants Forever members. If you are not a member, you can sign up at the event ($35 fee). Every member will also be entered into a free raffle. Prizes include a one-of-a -kind sculpture crafted by local artist Kyle Leslie of Tin Roof Blacksmith, two $100 gift cards, hunting gear as well as other Pheasants Forever memorabilia.

This will be a great chance for hunters to get together, celebrate their hunting heritage and also learn about all the great wildlife projects around the Columbia Basin from Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff. Check out the Columbia Basin Pheasants Forever Facebook page for more information.

Blood Drive coming to Quincy

A blood drive will be held at the Quincy Business & Conference Center on Oct. 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome or appointments are available online at www.redcrossblood.org. The blood drive will be held in honor and to support Lindi Mattinson Marcusen, injured in an accident shortly following her wedding to Nathan Marcusen on Sept. 1, 2017. Nathan is the son of Allan and Linda Marcusen of Quincy.

Grant PUD and Wanapum to host archaeology days

In recognition of Archaeology Month, Grant PUD and the Wanapum invite members of the public and media to Archaeology Days 2017. Archaeology Days will begin with Youth Day on Wednesday, Oct. 25, followed by Adult Day on Thursday, Oct. 26. Events and activities on both days will be held at the new Wanapum Heritage Center near Priest Rapids Dam at 29082 Highway 243, Mattawa.

Archaeology Days provide a fun and interactive experience for all to learn more about the Wanapum way of life. Those attending will hear from expert speakers, see demonstrations and participate in activities. The displays and events include hide processing, beadwork, weaving, flint knapping, Wanapum cultural displays, tule structure experience, Wanapum dugout canoe and much more.

Both days begin at 9 a.m., and lunch is provided. Youth Day will go until 2:30 p.m., and Adult Day will finish at 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Wanapum Heritage Center at 509-766-3461 or visit wanapum.org.

Property taxes due

Darryl Pheasant, Grant County Treasurer, reminded Grant County taxpayers that real, mobile home and personal property second-half taxes are due by Oct. 31 and asked taxpayers to be sure their envelope is postmarked on or before Oct. 31 to avoid being considered delinquent. A drop box is set up outside the courthouse next to the election ballot drop off for those taxpayers who wish to drop off their tax payment and do not need a receipt besides the one in the office.

Parcel information is available at www.grantcountywa.gov. Click on Parcel Information to open TaxSifter.

Taxes may also be paid online at www.grantcountywa.gov under the Treasurer’s Tab and also in Taxsifter in the tax section in the Treasurer tab. Call 754-2011, ext. 4299, with questions.

County seeks veteran for board

The Grant County Board of Commissioners seeks an interested citizen of Grant County to serve on the Veterans Advisory Board. There is no compensation for serving on the board. An application can be found at www.grantcountywa.gov under the Request for Volunteers heading. For further information, contact Jerry Gingrich at 754-2011. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Seniors: Serving pot roast

Last week’s game winners were: pinochle – Judy Todd and Carol Michal; dominoes – Dan Neumann and Elaine Elshoff; and bridge – Bea Weinand and Barb Kennedy.

Thursday is pot roast with potatoes, carrots, salad, rolls and apple crisp. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers age 50-plus, and $9 for under age 50.

Friday leftover-lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Monday is baked potato soup, roast beef sandwich, fruity coleslaw and chocolate chip cookies. Tuesday is Western omelet casserole, bacon, fruit, and cinnamon roll or BLT sandwich. Wednesday is turkey veggie soup, roast beef sandwich, macaroni salad and peppermint cookie. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. and is $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50-plus, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2 – call 787-3231.

Raffle winners were: coffee basket – Roxa Kreimeyer; wine basket – Corina Kling; and HoverRound – Roxa Kreimeyer. Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

American Legion plans traditional breakfast

The Galloping Breakfast is set for Saturday, Nov. 4, at the American Legion Post, 276 Eighth Ave., Ephrata, from 8 a.m. to noon. The all-you-can-eat breakfast costs $5 and features pancakes, scrambled eggs and ham. Ladies of the Auxiliary will be the volunteer waitresses.

The Galloping Breakfast is a membership tradition that dates back to when people would ride their horses in, tie them up at the hitching post outside and come in for good food and comradeship. The Post will be open to the public on this occasion and may look over display tables showing a little about veterans benefits as well as some about the American Legion family.

Veterans Day parade getting organized

Art Semro Post and Unit 28 are proud to host the 20th Annual Veterans Day Parade followed by a luncheon on Nov. 11. All organizations and individuals who wish to honor veterans are invited to attend.

The parade will assemble at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Grant County Courthouse and will step off at approximately 10:45 a.m.

To participate in this special parade, call Mike at 989-4417, Jane at 760-1433 or the Montaneys’ home phone, 754-4889. The luncheon will begin after the parade. Parade participants and veterans in the area are invited down to the Post (276 Eighth Ave. NW, Ephrata) for a luncheon of soup and sandwiches, hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 28.

Cashmere Community Concerts schedules band

Jeff Scroggins & Colorado will perform in Cashmere Community Concerts on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. – an alcohol-free environment with concert seating at the Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive in Cashmere. For more information, call 548-1230 or go to www.cashmereconcerts.com.

Mended Hearts group to meet

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 has set its next meeting at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 6 at Central Washington Hospital in Conference Rooms F & G, on the ground floor. The public is invited to come and learn about “Heart Surgery and New Advances such as TAVR” by Dr. Rowles, cardiovascular surgeon at Confluence Health. For more information, contact Nikki Johnson at 509-630-0061 or ljohnson4@yahoo.com.