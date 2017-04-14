Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of April 13, 2017

Moose Lodge plans Easter egg hunt

Quincy Moose Lodge 1925 will hold its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. sharp. The event is held at East Park in Quincy and is open to walkers through fourth grade. Volunteers for the event are still needed. Call the Moose at 787-2650 during business hours.

Easter egg hunt, goodies in George

Children up to age 10 are invited to the annual George Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15, at 9 a.m. sharp. The event is hosted by the Georgettes and will be at George Community Park. Coffee, doughnuts and cider will be available, but there will be no bake sale this year.

More Easter egg fun at The Cambridge

The Cambridge is holding an Easter egg hunt and tea at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at 301 H St. SW, Quincy. The public is welcome to participate.

Seniors: Serving pork tenderloin

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Bonnie Kniveton; pinochle – Ruth Linscott and Ike Needens; bridge – Peggy Emtman and Pam Toevs; and dominoes – John Michael and Dan Neumann.

Thursday is pork tenderloin with blackberry sauce, candied carrots, Parker House rolls and layered dessert. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; the price is $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is creamy tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwich and molasses cookie. Tuesday is BBQ roast beef sandwich, corn salad and brownie. Wednesday is chicken salad wrap, pasta salad and snickerdoodle. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

Next week: Wednesday, April 19, Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be at the senior center with free food distribution from noon to 2 p.m. Please bring a box for your food. This is open to all households in need of food assistance. No appointments or documentation is required. It will be held rain or shine! The event is supported by Microsoft Data Center Operations (Quincy), Quincy Senior Center, Quincy Rotary, Quincy School District, Quincy Chamber of Commerce and many others.

Saturday, April 22 – All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Serving pancakes, bacon, sausage link and scrambled eggs will be served. Cost is $5 for ages 10 and under and over 65, $10 for ages 11-64. Proceeds go toward the Quincy Senior Center.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older. Membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Electronic devices to be taken for recycling

The Quincy Valley Lions Club is sponsoring a free “e-cycle” event 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 15, at the city of Quincy shop, 21 A St. NW. Residents are welcome to bring old TVs, computers, monitors, e-readers and tablets to be recycled. The event will be held in conjunction with the city of Quincy’s Spring Clean-up Day.

Library to host Perri the Poetry Fairy

The Quincy Public Library says children are in for a magical treat when Perri the Poetry Fairy reads poems Monday, April 17, 6 p.m., at the library, 208 Central Ave. S.

Perri will offer silly poems, fun poems, rhyming poems, limericks, haiku, story poems and more. And maybe she will grant wishes with her magic wand. Perri is also known as Susan Blair, a published poet and writer who lives in Wenatchee. For more information, call the library at 787-2359.

Data center permit change requested

Kari Johnson, community outreach specialist at the Washington state Department of Ecology, said the Dell data center in Quincy has requested a change to an air permit. The department announced that NTT DATA Services has requested approval for a name change from Dell Marketing to NTT DATA Services LLC and a reduction in the permitted emergency engine generator sets, from 28 to 5. A public comment period on a draft air permit will be held if Ecology receives a written request by April 25, 2017, the department stated. For more information, contact Kari Johnson at kari.johnson@ecy.wa.gov, or Jolaine Johnson at 329-3452.

Saint Rose school invites parents

Saint Rose of Lima Catholic School invites parents to Shadow Days, an event planned to allow parents to spend a morning in the classroom, see teachers in action and learn about opportunities at the school.

Shadow Days is scheduled for April 24-26, 9 a.m. to noon at the school, 520 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata. Call 754-4901 to reserve a spot.

Federal employee group to meet

The Columbia Basin Chapter No. 856 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold its next meeting on Thursday, April 20, at noon in the Deli Restaurant, 245 Basin St. NW, Ephrata.

All current and retired federal employees are invited to attend this meeting and so is anyone who is interested in joining NARFE. Call Eula Pritchard at 754-2931 for information.

Pregnancy resource center to bring speaker to Ephrata

Crossroads Pregnancy Resource Center has planned a fundraising dinner and program for May 6 beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, 520 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata.

To reserve a seat, call 765-4425 or send an email to admin@pregnancywa.org, before April 17. Seating is limited.

The event will feature Kirk Walden, an inspirational speaker from Hendersonville, Tenn. Walden is billed as an author and speaker with more than 20 years in pregnancy help ministry.

Concert series tickets available

Tickets are now on sale for the Central Basin Community Concert 2017-2018 series. Adult tickets are $60, students $30, families $135 and single-parent families $85. Performers include The Nelons, Andy Hackbarth, Paul McDermand and Duo Baldo. To purchase a ticket, contact Bonnie Kniveton at 787-3912. For those who purchase tickets before April 24, the Cherish the Ladies concert on April 24 is free. All concerts are held at Wallenstien Theatre at Big Bend Community College.

County to accept hazardous waste for disposal

Grant County Solid Waste invites businesses and agencies that generate small amounts of hazardous waste to participate in a disposal opportunity on Friday, May 12, at the Grant County Road District No. 2 Shop near Moses Lake. Although there is a fee for this disposal opportunity, participants often see a reduced cost.

To participate, the business or agency must be a small-quantity generator.

Examples of hazardous waste include spent fluorescent light tubes, paint thinner, oil-based paint, solvents, aerosols, corrosives, pesticides, poisons and oxidizers.

Pre-register before May 3 by calling Grant County Solid Waste at 754-6082, ext. 3508.

Quincy High School presents Senior Presentation Night

The public is invited to participate in Quincy High School’s Senior Presentation Night 2017, at 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, May 1, at the school. Individuals who would like to serve as a judge, send an email to April Murray at the high school: amurray@qsd.wednet.edu. No experience is necessary.

In addition to the students’ presentations, there will be delicious pies prepared by Quincy High School culinary students.