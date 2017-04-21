Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of April 20, 2017

Quincy High School presents Senior Presentation Night

The public is invited to participate in Quincy High School’s Senior Presentation Night 2017, at 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, May 1, at the school. Individuals who would like to serve as a judge, send an email to April Murray at the high school: amurray@qsd.wednet.edu. No experience is necessary.

In addition to the students’ presentations, there will be delicious pies prepared by Quincy High School culinary students.

Family movie to run Friday

A free family movie night is planned for 5:30 p.m., Friday, April 21, at the Mountain View Elementary School gym. The movie night is sponsored by Youth Action Interact and the city of Quincy Recreation Department.

Farmers market group sets public forum

The Quincy Farmers Market Committee will host a public meeting and forum to discuss upcoming news and events about the farmers market, vendor application and contracts, as well as volunteer opportunities. The committee asks the public to join in the free event 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, in the Fire Department conference hall. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Meetings on fiber-optic network scheduled

Grant PUD encouraged Grant County residents to attend meetings this month to learn about and comment on expanding the utility’s

fiber-optic network in a recent news release.

The meetings will give the public an opportunity to help shape the future of the fiber-optic network, which serves for high-speed internet. The meetings are: 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, at Grant PUD headquarters, 30 C St. SW, Ephrata; and 6 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at George Community Hall, 403 Montmorency Blvd., George.

In addition, Grant PUD said it will conduct a survey by phone and online in May to collect more data.

Learn more at http://grantpud.org/customer-service/high-speed-network.

Seniors: Serving spaghetti

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Mike MacKenzie and Glenn Barrow; pinochle – Lorain Greenwalt and Judy Todd; bridge – Bea Weinand and Peggy Emtman; and dominoes – Susan Lacy and Mark Owens.

Thursday is spaghetti, garlic bread, Italian salad and brownie sundae. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; the price is $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is French dip, broccoli salad and pecan bar. Tuesday is tuna salad on a Kaiser roll, minestrone soup and almond cookie. Wednesday is grilled ham and cheese sandwich, veggie soup and chocolate chip cookie. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19, Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank, from noon to 2 p.m. Free produce, nutritious perishable products and more. Please bring a box for your food. This is open to the public; no appointments or documentation required. It will be held rain or shine. The event is supported by Microsoft Data Center Operations (Quincy), Quincy Senior Center, Quincy Rotary, Quincy School District, Quincy Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations.

Saturday, April 22 – All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. Serving pancakes, bacon, sausage link, scrambled eggs and drinks. The cost is $5 for ages 10 and under and over 65, $10 for ages 11-64. Proceeds go toward the Quincy Senior Center.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tower Pizza readies auction fundraiser

A silent auction and pizza feed to raise money to cure Type 1 diabetes will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Tower Pizza, 8995 Crescent Bar Road NW, Quincy. Auction items will include: a helicopter ride, Mariners’ tickets, a paddleboard, wine baskets, local art, condo rentals, gym memberships and more.

Grant County honors volunteers

The Grant County commissioners signed a proclamation on April 18 declaring Thursday, April 20, Volunteer Appreciation Day in Grant County. The proclamation says that “volunteers have helped us through our greatest challenges and triumphs,” and urged “all citizens to join us in recognizing and supporting those who volunteer and serve.”

Writers conference signups open

Write On The River presents its annual writers conference, to be held at Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee May 19 through May 21. Registration is now open.

For more information on the organization and to register for the conference, visit www.writeontheriver.org.

Blood drive planned

A blood drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., April 25, at the Quincy Valley Business and Conference Center.

Garden club sets sale day

Ephrata Garden Club’s annual plant sale will be held 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 29, at 1311 D St. SW, Ephrata.