Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of April 27, 2017

Homes proposed for southwest Quincy

A residential development of 77 units is planned for approximately 14 acres in southwest Quincy. According to a legal notice from the city of Quincy, the development will be gated and have private roads. The site is west of 7th Avenue SW and south of L Street SW. A public comment period runs through May 1, but a public hearing has not been announced. The city’s contact person for this proposed development is Carl Worley, and he can be reached at 787-3523.

Seniors: Serving meatloaf

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Faye Burton; pinochle – Judy Todd and Nick Todd; bridge – Bea Weinand and Peggy Emtman; and dominoes – Mark Owens and Larry Kniveton.

Thursday is meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli salad and Texas sheet cake. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; price is $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is broccoli cheese soup, grilled roast beef and Swiss sandwich and lemon bars. Tuesday is hot pastrami on rye, pasta salad and oatmeal cookie. Wednesday is taco soup, corn muffins Waldorf salad and peppermint brownies. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Fiber-optic network to be discussed

Grant PUD encouraged Grant County residents to attend meetings this month to learn about and comment on expanding the utility’s fiber-optic network in a recent new release.

The meetings will give the public an opportunity to help shape the future of the fiber-optic network, which serves for high-speed internet. The first meeting was held on April 25, at Grant PUD headquarters. The remaining meeting is at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 27, at George Community Hall, 403 Montmorency Blvd., George.

Tech alliance plans education showcase

GWATA will host the NCW Tech and STEM Showcase on Saturday, May 13, at Pybus Public Market.

The showcase features booths from educators, students and businesses on how they are helping integrate technology into their classrooms. The event is free for the public to attend.

Currently registered to present at the event are teachers and students from Eastmont School District, Omak School District, Quincy School District and Wenatchee School District. GWATA is still accepting applications for schools to participate. Contact info@gwata.org for more information.

Mended Hearts group sets meeting

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts Chapter 91 will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, May 1, at Central Washington Hospital, Conference Rooms F and G, on the ground floor.

The public is invited to come to the presentation: “Heart and Diabetic Healthy Foods, Recipes & Pizza to Taste.” The cost is $2 per person, payable at the meeting. For more information, contact Ann Diede at 509-679-8181 or email mendedhearts91@frontier.com.