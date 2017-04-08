News briefs, week of April 6, 2017
Services set at George church
Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, 214 Deacon Ave., George, has scheduled the following services: Maundy Thursday Service, April 13 at 7 p.m.; Good Friday Service of Prayer and Preaching, April 14 at noon; Good Friday Tenebrae Service, 7 p.m.; Easter Sunrise Service, 6:30 a.m.; Easter Festival Service, 9:15 a.m. Breakfast will be served Easter morning from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m.
Maundy Thursday Service set
First Presbyterian Church, 715 N. Central Ave., Quincy, will hold a Maundy Thursday Service with communion beginning at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13.
Seniors: Serving cube steak
Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Pam Barrow; pinochle – Ike Needens and Wilma DeLeeuw; bridge – Bea Weinand and Barb Kennedy; and dominoes – Susan Lacy and Mark Owens.
Thursday is cube steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn salad, rolls and peach crisp. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; the price is $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.
Monday is baked potato soup, breadsticks and no-bake cookies. Tuesday is Italian veggie soup, coleslaw and lemon bars. Wednesday is Monte Cristo sandwich, fresh fruit salad and sugar cookie. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members and $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.
Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m. There will be no SAIL classes this week.
April calendar includes April 19 – Microsoft-sponsored mobile food bank will be at the Quincy Senior Center. April 22 – All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. $5 for ages 10 and under and over 65, $10 for ages 11-64. Pancakes, bacon, sausage links and scrambled eggs will be served. Proceeds go toward the Quincy Senior Center.
The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.