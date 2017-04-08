Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Community

News briefs, week of April 6, 2017

Services set at George church

Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, 214 Deacon Ave., George, has scheduled the following services: Maundy Thursday Service, April 13 at 7 p.m.; Good Friday Service of Prayer and Preaching, April 14 at noon; Good Friday Tenebrae Service, 7 p.m.; Easter Sunrise Service, 6:30 a.m.; Easter Festival Service, 9:15 a.m. Breakfast will be served Easter morning from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m.

Maundy Thursday Service set

First Presbyterian Church, 715 N. Central Ave., Quincy, will hold a Maundy Thursday Service with communion beginning at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13.

Seniors: Serving cube steak

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Pam Barrow; pinochle – Ike Needens and Wilma DeLeeuw; bridge – Bea Weinand and Barb Kennedy; and dominoes – Susan Lacy and Mark Owens.

Thursday is cube steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn salad, rolls and peach crisp. Dinner is served at 6 p.m.; the price is $7 for members and $8 for nonmembers.

Monday is baked potato soup, breadsticks and no-bake cookies. Tuesday is Italian veggie soup, coleslaw and lemon bars. Wednesday is Monte Cristo sandwich, fresh fruit salad and sugar cookie. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m., and prices are $5 for members and $6 for nonmembers. There will also be a $1 charge for to-go orders.

Weekly activities include Monday TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday coffee hour at 10 a.m.; Wednesday bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m. There will be no SAIL classes this week.

April calendar includes April 19 – Microsoft-sponsored mobile food bank will be at the Quincy Senior Center. April 22 – All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon. $5 for ages 10 and under and over 65, $10 for ages 11-64. Pancakes, bacon, sausage links and scrambled eggs will be served. Proceeds go toward the Quincy Senior Center.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.