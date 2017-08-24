Posted on Aug 24, 2017

News briefs, week of Aug. 24, 2017

Push for bone marrow donor registry begins

Friends and family of Sunshine Didra, of Quincy, are preparing a drive for local people to become possible bone marrow donors. Until then, Didra’s family and friends encourage people to go to bethematch.org to learn more about joining the marrow registry.

Be The Match says people on the registry can be matched to provide life-saving marrow for patients who need a transplant. Joining the registry involves a short survey, and then a swab kit is mailed to you. Swabbing the inside of your cheek will provide a sample of cells for the registry, and doctors search the registry for donors who match their patients.

Food distribution event benefits Royal City

Second Harvest of the Inland Northwest delivered 6,821 lbs. of fresh foods and packaged grocery items to Royal City on Aug. 17 as part of its Mobile Food Bank free food distribution program for households in need of food assistance. This year Microsoft Datacenter Operations in Quincy is sponsoring 12 Mobile Food Bank events in population centers around Grant County.

Volunteers from Royal City Food Bank, OIC Opportunities Industrialization Center (Yakima and Moses Lake), NTTdata Datacenter (Quincy), WSU Extension SNAP-Education program, Quincy Community Health Center and Moses Lake Community Health Center, Microsoft Datacenter Operations (Quincy), AWR Awareness Within Ruralities (Royal City), and several local residents pitched in to deliver food to 218 households of the Royal City area, according to information from Jack Eaton, project manager of Columbia Datacenter.

The next Microsoft-sponsored Mobile Food Bank event will be in Quincy on Aug. 31 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. Additional Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank events are announced every week on a hotline, 509-352-6270. For more information, visit www.2-harvest.org.

Hallstrom to speak before mission service

Ethan Hallstrom, son of Chad and Stephanie Erickson, will be serving a 2-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Arizona Scottsdale Mission.

Hallstrom will speak at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, in the LDS Church, 1101 Second Ave. SE, Quincy. All are invited to come listen to him speak. He will leave for his mission Aug. 30.

Seniors: Serving meatloaf

Last week’s game winners were: Rummikub – Glenn Barrow and Ruth Minor; pinochle – Judy Todd and Jo Kniep; dominoes – Mark Owens and Dan Neumann; and bridge – Bea Weinand and Barb Kennedy.

Rotary lunch and senior dinner are meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn on the cob, green salad and carrot cake with cream cheese icing. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Prices are $7 for members, $8 for nonmembers over age 50, and $9 for under age 50.

Monday is Monte Cristo, broccoli salad or Italian veggie soup and lemon bar. Tuesday is Western omelet casserole, cinnamon roll, fresh fruit or ham sandwich, fresh fruit and cookie surprise. Wednesday is grilled ham and cheese, tomato soup or corn/tomato salad and snickerdoodle. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. Prices are $5 for members, $6 for nonmembers age 50 and over, $7 for under age 50, with a $1 charge for to-go orders. Senior citizens may have lunches delivered Monday through Thursday inside Quincy city limits for an additional $2 – call 787-3231.

Weekly activities include Monday – TOPS at 4 p.m.; Tuesday – coffee hour at 10 a.m. and SAIL class at 2 p.m.; Wednesday – bridge at 12:30 p.m., Chat and Stitch at 1 p.m.; Thursday – SAIL class at 2 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., followed by games at 6:30 p.m.

The center is open to all seniors 50 years and older, membership is $20 a year or $200 for lifetime. The office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Police department will host public meeting

The Quincy Police Department will present a town hall meeting at the Quincy Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Attendees will be able to meet officers and exchange information about how the department serves the community. Refreshments will be served, and the event is free and open to the public.

Helicopter rides will return to FCAD

Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day on Sept. 9 will once again offer helicopter rides from Flying M Air of East Wenatchee. The cost is $40 per person for a 10-minute ride. A minimum of two people can ride at a time with a maximum of three people. Contact Krysta at 398-6967 to reserve a spot or for more information.